Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – September 27, 2023 Today Updated 10:37 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today AIR RIFLERY OIA East: Kalaheo at Castle; Roosevelt at Moanalua; Kaiser at Kalani; Kaimuki at Kailua. Matches start at 3 p.m. OIA West: Pearl City at Leilehua; Nanakuli at Radford; Kapolei at Waialua; Waianae at Waipahu. Matches start at 3 p.m. BOWLING ILH girls and boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. VOLLEYBALL OIA West girls: Aiea at Leilehua; Waipahu at Radford; Pearl City at Nanakuli. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Kapolei at Waianae (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.); Campbell at Waialua (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.). WATER POLO ILH boys: Varsity I, Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 5 p.m. THURSDAY BOWLING ILH girls and boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. OIA East: 5 p.m. at K-Bay Lanes. SOCCER Big West women: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. VOLLEYBALL ILH, Varsity I/II girls: University High at Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.; Hanalani at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani II at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at Damien, 6:30 p.m. ILH, Varsity III girls: Lanakila Baptist at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Assets vs. Island Pacific, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s. OIA East girls: Roosevelt at Kahuku; Kalaheo at Farrington; Kaiser at Kalani; Castle at Moanalua. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Anuenue at McKinley (White only), 5 p.m.; Kaimuki at Kailua (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.). SOCCER Big West Women Pts. Conf. Ovr. Pct. UC Riverside 6 2-0 2-5-4 .364 Hawaii 4 1-1-1 2-3-3 .438 Long Beach St. 4 1-0-1 6-3-2 .636 Cal Poly 3 1-0 3-4-2 .444 UC Irvine 2 0-0-2 3-4-3 .450 UC Davis 2 0-0-2 4-4-2 .500 CSU Bakersfield 2 0-0-2 1-5-3 .278 CS Fullerton 2 0-1-2 2-4-6 .417 CSUN 2 0-1-2 0-9-3 .125 UC San Diego 1 0-0-1 1-5-3 .278 UC Santa Barbara 1 0-2-1 2-4-6 .417 Thursday UC San Diego at Hawaii, 7 p.m. Long Beach State at UC Davis CSU Bakersfield at CSUN Cal State Fullerton at Cal Poly UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara Sunday UC Irvine at Hawaii, 4 p.m. UC Riverside at Cal Poly Cal State Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara UC San Diego at UC Davis Long Beach State at CSU Bakersfield UH women’s schedule (Overall: 2 wins, 3 losses, 3 ties) (Big West: 1 win, 1 loss, 1 tie) Aug. 13 vs. Houston Christ. (exb.) T, 0-0 Aug. 17 vs. Utah Valley# T, 1-1 Aug. 20 vs. Gonzaga# L, 5-7 Aug. 24 vs. Sacramento St. W, 3-1 Aug. 31 at Air Force L, 1-3 Sept. 3 at UNLV T, 1-1 Sept. 14 vs. CS Northridge! W, 2-1 Sept. 21 at CS Fullerton! T, 1-1 Sept. 24 at UC Riverside! L, 0-1 Sept. 28 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m. Oct. 1 vs. UC Irvine! 4 p.m. Oct. 5 at CSU Bakersfield! 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at UC Davis! 10 a.m. Oct. 19 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m. Oct. 22 vs. Cal Poly! 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at LBSU! 4 p.m. Home games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium #—Outrigger Soccer Kickoff !—Big West game PacWest Monday Men At San Francisco Hawaii Hilo 3, Academy of Art 2. Goal scorers—Hilo: Aidan Santos (23:26), Gabriel Gallardo (37:56), Palli Ingvason (75:57). AA: Chris Stokes (5:37), Alejandro Palos (50:15). Women At San Francisco No. 8 Hawaii Hilo 6, Academy of Art 0. Goal scorers—Hilo: Teani Arakawa (3:06, 34:26), Samy Sierra (33:14), Adree Johnson (42:54), Megan Donovan (53:29), Jazlynn Ellis (62:08). At Fresno, Calif. Chaminade 2, Fresno Pacific 0. Goal scorers—CU: Haley Mo‘okini (33:24, PK), Delaney Buntin (36:08). MLS Today FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m. Vancouver at Colorado, 3:30 p.m. Saturday Philadelphia at Columbus, 1:30 p.m. New York City FC at Miami, 1:30 p.m. Charlotte FC at New England, 1:30 p.m. Chicago at New York, 1:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Orlando City, 1:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 1:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Houston, 2:30 p.m. San Jose at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m. Seattle at Nashville, 2:30 p.m. Sporting K.C. at Saint Louis City, 2:30 p.m. Austin FC at Colorado, 3:30 p.m. Portland at LA Galaxy, 4:30 p.m. D.C. United at Vancouver, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 2 p.m. NWSL Saturday Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m. Louisville at Chicago, 2 p.m. San Diego at Portland, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Houston at Gotham FC, 12:30 p.m. North Carolina at OL Reign, 2 p.m. Monday Orlando at Angel City, 4 p.m. VOLLEYBALL Big West Women Conference Overall W L Pct. GB W L UCSB 2 0 1.000 — 12 2 Hawaii 2 0 1.000 — 9 4 UC Davis 2 0 1.000 — 7 5 Long Beach St. 1 1 .500 1 7 5 Cal Poly 1 1 .500 1 7 7 CSU Bakersfield 1 1 .500 1 5 9 UC Irvine 1 1 .500 1 3 10 UC Riverside 1 1 .500 1 2 12 UC San Diego 0 2 .000 2 8 6 CS Northridge 0 2 .000 2 2 11 CS Fullerton 0 2 .000 2 1 10 Thursday UC San Diego at Long Beach State Friday Hawaii at Long Beach State, 4 p.m. UC Riverside at CSUN UC Davis at CSU Bakersfield UC Irvine at Cal Poly Cal State Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara Saturday Hawaii at UC San Diego, 4 p.m. Cal State Fullerton at Cal Poly UC Davis at CSUN UC Riverside at Cal State Bakersfield UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara UH WOMEN’S Schedule (Record 9-4 overall, 2-0 Big West) Aug. 25 vs. Northwestern* W, 3-2 Aug. 26 vs. San Diego* W, 3-1 Aug. 27 vs. Oregon* L, 0-3 Aug. 31 vs. USC W, 3-2 Sept. 2 vs. USC W, 3-1 Sept. 7 vs. Liberty# L, 2-3 Sept. 8 vs. Pepperdine# W, 3-0 Sept. 10 vs. UCLA# L, 1-3 Sept. 14 at TCU% L, 1-3 Sept. 15 vs. Western Carolina% W, 3-0 Sept. 16 vs. Florida State% W, 3-0 Sept. 22 vs. CSU Bakersfield! W, 3-0 Sept. 24 vs. CSUN! W, 3-0 Sept. 29 at Long Beach State! 4 p.m. Sept. 30 at UC San Diego! 4 p.m. Oct. 6 vs. CS Fullerton! 7 p.m. Oct. 7 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at UC Santa Barbara! 4 p.m. Oct. 14 at Cal Poly! TBD Oct. 17 at UC Davis! 3 p.m. Oct. 21 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at CSUN! 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at CSU Bakersfield! 1 p.m. Nov. 3 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m. Nov. 4 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at UC Irvine! 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at CS Fullerton! 2 p.m. Nov. 17 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m. Nov. 18 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m. The Big West Championship is Nov. 23-25 in Long Beach, Calif. *—Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic #—Outrigger Volleyball Challenge %—Fight in the Fort (Fort Worth, Texas) !—Big West match PACWEST Conference GB Ovr. Biola 5-0 1.000 — 9-3 Point Loma 5-0 1.000 — 8-4 Azusa Pacific 4-1 .800 1 7-6 Concordia 3-1 .750 1½ 7-5 Chaminade 2-2 .500 2½ 13-2 Westmont 2-2 .500 2½ 5-6 Hawai’i Hilo 2-2 .500 2½ 5-7 Fresno Pacific 1-1 .500 2½ 4-6 Academy of Art 0-5 .000 5 1-11 Hawai’i Pacific 0-5 .000 5 0-9 Dominican 0-5 .000 5 0-12 Today Fresno Pacific at Academy of Art Thursday Concordia Irvine at Biola Saturday Westmont at Fresno Pacific Point Loma at Concordia Irvine Biola at Azusa Pacific Tuesday, Oct. 3 Azusa Pacific at Point Loma Wednesday, Oct. 4 Chaminade at Dominican Hawaii Hilo at Fresno Pacific Hawaii Pacific at Academy of Art ILH Tuesday Girls Varsity I/II Kamehameha def. Hanalani 25-12, 25-11, 25-22 Punahou def. Damien 25-13, 25-20, 25-18 ‘Iolani def. Hawaii Baptist 20-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-5 University def. Maryknoll 25-21, 25-17, 25-17 Punahou II def. Le Jardin 18-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-20 Mid-Pacific def. ‘Iolani II 25-18, 25-17, 26-24 Girls Varsity III St. Andrew’s def. Assets 25-7, 25-7, 25-14 Hawaiian Mission def. La Pietra 17-25, 25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 15-6 Girls JV Maryknoll def. Hawaiian Mission 25-20, 25-16 OIA EAST Tuesday Girls Varsity Moanalua def. Kahuku 25-10, 19-25, 25-16, 25-14 Kalani def. Kaimuki 25-9, 25-17, 25-19 Kalaheo def. Kailua 25-14, 25-13, 25-22 Castle def. Kaiser 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, 14-25, 15-12 Girls White Kahuku def. Moanalua 21-17, 21-19 Kalani def. Kaimuki 21-4, 21-10 Kalaheo def. Kailua 21-17, 21-19 Castle def. Kaiser 21-5, 21-10 Girls JV Moanalua def. Kahuku 21-13, 16-21, 15-7 Kailua def. Kalaheo 13-21, 21-14, 15-10 Castle def. Kaiser 21-11, 21-18 OIA West Monday Girls Varsity Nanakuli def. Radford 25-6, 25-19, 25-22 Leilehua def. Pearl City 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14 Girls White Nanakuli def. Radford 21-1, 21-9 Leilehua def. Pearl City 21-14, 21-18 Mililani def. Waipahu 21-10, 21-13 Kapolei def. Aiea 21-6, 21-14 Girls JV Radford def. Nanakuli 21-17, 21-18 Leilehua def. Pearl City 21-14, 21-5 Mililani def. Waipahu 21-11, 21-4 Kapolei def. Aiea 21-11, 21-12 BIIF Monday Girls Varsity Hilo def. Waiakea 26-24, 25-17, 25-16 Girls JV Hilo def. Waiakea 25-23, 26-24 BOWLING ILH At Hickam Bowling Center Tuesday Boys Varsity Kamehameha 3, Island Pacific 0 Hawaii Baptist 3, ‘Iolani 0 Damien 3, Assets 0 Maryknoll 2, Mid-Pacific 1 Punahou 3, Saint Louis 0 High game/series—KS: Triton Keohokapu 192/Shane Derego 493. IPA: Alvin Mamala 205/499. HBA: Kobe Chan 225/534. Iol: Laine Shimokawa 184/508. DMS: Kalani Castro 179/509. Assets: Kadence Aurio- Stephens 160/Colby Oshiro 398. Mary: Aidan Ilano 202/513. MPI: Coltyn Silva 187/Kaz Yamada 502. Pun: Blaise Nomitsu 177/Tate Takamiya 468. StL: Andrew Cashman 178/475. Boys JV Hawaii Baptist Black 3, ‘Iolani 0 Damien 2, Punahou Gold 1 Punahou Blue 2.5, Saint Louis 0.5 AIR RIFLERY OIA Standings through Monday Eastern Division Boys 1. Moanalua 5-0. 2. Kaiser 4-1. 3. Kalani 3-1, Roosevelt 3-1. 5. Kailua 3-2. 6. Kahuku 2-3. 7, Castle 0-4, Kaimuki 0-4, Kalaheo 0-4. Girls 1. Moanalua 5-0. 2. Kailua 4-1. 3. Kalani 3-1, Roosevelt 3-1. 5. Kaiser 3-2. 6. Kalaheo 1-3. 7. Kahuku 1-4. 8. Castle 0-4, Kaimuki 0-4. Western Division Boys 1. Leilehua 4-0, Pearl City 4-0, Waialua 4-0. 4. Campbell 4-1. 5. Radford 2-3. 6. Waianae 1-3. 7. Waipahu 1-4. 8. Nanakuli 0-4. 9. Kapolei 0-5. Girls 1. Leilehua 4-0, Pearl City 4-0 Waialua 4-0. 4. Campbell 4-1. 5. Radford 2-3. 6. Waianae 1-3. 7. Waipahu 1-4. 8. Nanakuli 0-4. 9. Kapolei 0-5. FOOTBALL UH schedule (Record 2-3) Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35 Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37 Sept. 9 vs. Albany W, 31-20 Sept. 16 at No. 13 Oregon L, 10-55 Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. W, 20-17 Sept. 30 at UNLV! 10 a.m. Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at New Mexico! noon Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m. Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m. Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m. All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex !—Mountain West game Canadian Football League Friday Toronto at Winnipeg, 2 p.m. Saskatchewan at B.C., 4:30 p.m. Saturday Montreal at Ottawa, 10 a.m. Calgary at Hamilton, 1 p.m. Previous Story Television and radio – September 27, 2023