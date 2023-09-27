Scoreboard – September 27, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

AIR RIFLERY

OIA East: Kalaheo at Castle; Roosevelt at Moanalua; Kaiser at Kalani; Kaimuki at

Kailua. Matches start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Leilehua; Nanakuli at Radford; Kapolei at Waialua; Waianae at Waipahu. Matches start at 3 p.m.

BOWLING

ILH girls and boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA West girls: Aiea at Leilehua; Waipahu at Radford; Pearl City at Nanakuli. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Kapolei at Waianae (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.); Campbell at Waialua (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, Le Jardin at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

BOWLING

ILH girls and boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

OIA East: 5 p.m. at K-Bay Lanes.

SOCCER

Big West women: UC San Diego vs.

Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: University High at Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.; Hanalani at ‘Iolani,

6 p.m.; ‘Iolani II at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at Damien, 6:30 p.m.

ILH, Varsity III girls: Lanakila Baptist at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Assets vs. Island Pacific, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s.

OIA East girls: Roosevelt at Kahuku;

Kalaheo at Farrington; Kaiser at Kalani; Castle at Moanalua. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Anuenue at McKinley (White only), 5 p.m.; Kaimuki at Kailua (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

SOCCER

Big West Women

Pts. Conf. Ovr. Pct.

UC Riverside 6 2-0 2-5-4 .364

Hawaii 4 1-1-1 2-3-3 .438

Long Beach St. 4 1-0-1 6-3-2 .636

Cal Poly 3 1-0 3-4-2 .444

UC Irvine 2 0-0-2 3-4-3 .450

UC Davis 2 0-0-2 4-4-2 .500

CSU Bakersfield 2 0-0-2 1-5-3 .278

CS Fullerton 2 0-1-2 2-4-6 .417

CSUN 2 0-1-2 0-9-3 .125

UC San Diego 1 0-0-1 1-5-3 .278

UC Santa Barbara 1 0-2-1 2-4-6 .417

Thursday

UC San Diego at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

Long Beach State at UC Davis

CSU Bakersfield at CSUN

Cal State Fullerton at Cal Poly

UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara

Sunday

UC Irvine at Hawaii, 4 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal Poly

Cal State Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara

UC San Diego at UC Davis

Long Beach State at CSU Bakersfield

UH women’s schedule

(Overall: 2 wins, 3 losses, 3 ties)

(Big West: 1 win, 1 loss, 1 tie)

Aug. 13 vs. Houston Christ. (exb.) T, 0-0

Aug. 17 vs. Utah Valley# T, 1-1

Aug. 20 vs. Gonzaga# L, 5-7

Aug. 24 vs. Sacramento St. W, 3-1

Aug. 31 at Air Force L, 1-3

Sept. 3 at UNLV T, 1-1

Sept. 14 vs. CS Northridge! W, 2-1

Sept. 21 at CS Fullerton! T, 1-1

Sept. 24 at UC Riverside! L, 0-1

Sept. 28 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. UC Irvine! 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 at CSU Bakersfield! 4 p.m.

Oct. 8 at UC Davis! 10 a.m.

Oct. 19 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 vs. Cal Poly! 4 p.m.

Oct. 26 at LBSU! 4 p.m.

Home games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer

Stadium

#—Outrigger Soccer Kickoff

!—Big West game

PacWest

Monday

Men

At San Francisco

Hawaii Hilo 3, Academy of Art 2. Goal scorers—Hilo: Aidan Santos (23:26),

Gabriel Gallardo (37:56), Palli Ingvason (75:57). AA: Chris Stokes (5:37), Alejandro Palos (50:15).

Women

At San Francisco

No. 8 Hawaii Hilo 6, Academy of Art 0. Goal scorers—Hilo: Teani Arakawa (3:06, 34:26), Samy Sierra (33:14), Adree

Johnson (42:54), Megan Donovan (53:29), Jazlynn Ellis (62:08).

At Fresno, Calif.

Chaminade 2, Fresno Pacific 0. Goal scorers—CU: Haley Mo‘okini (33:24, PK), Delaney Buntin (36:08).

MLS

Today

FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Philadelphia at Columbus, 1:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Miami, 1:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New England, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 1:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Orlando City, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 1:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 2:30 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 2:30 p.m.

Sporting K.C. at Saint Louis City, 2:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 4:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Vancouver, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 2 p.m.

NWSL

Saturday

Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.

Louisville at Chicago, 2 p.m.

San Diego at Portland, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday

Houston at Gotham FC, 12:30 p.m.

North Carolina at OL Reign, 2 p.m.

Monday

Orlando at Angel City, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West Women

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

UCSB 2 0 1.000 — 12 2

Hawaii 2 0 1.000 — 9 4

UC Davis 2 0 1.000 — 7 5

Long Beach St. 1 1 .500 1 7 5

Cal Poly 1 1 .500 1 7 7

CSU Bakersfield 1 1 .500 1 5 9 UC Irvine 1 1 .500 1 3 10

UC Riverside 1 1 .500 1 2 12

UC San Diego 0 2 .000 2 8 6

CS Northridge 0 2 .000 2 2 11

CS Fullerton 0 2 .000 2 1 10

Thursday

UC San Diego at Long Beach State

Friday

Hawaii at Long Beach State, 4 p.m.

UC Riverside at CSUN

UC Davis at CSU Bakersfield

UC Irvine at Cal Poly

Cal State Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara

Saturday

Hawaii at UC San Diego, 4 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton at Cal Poly

UC Davis at CSUN

UC Riverside at Cal State Bakersfield

UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara

UH WOMEN’S Schedule

(Record 9-4 overall, 2-0 Big West)

Aug. 25 vs. Northwestern* W, 3-2

Aug. 26 vs. San Diego* W, 3-1

Aug. 27 vs. Oregon* L, 0-3

Aug. 31 vs. USC W, 3-2

Sept. 2 vs. USC W, 3-1

Sept. 7 vs. Liberty# L, 2-3

Sept. 8 vs. Pepperdine# W, 3-0

Sept. 10 vs. UCLA# L, 1-3

Sept. 14 at TCU% L, 1-3

Sept. 15 vs. Western Carolina% W, 3-0

Sept. 16 vs. Florida State% W, 3-0

Sept. 22 vs. CSU Bakersfield! W, 3-0

Sept. 24 vs. CSUN! W, 3-0

Sept. 29 at Long Beach State! 4 p.m.

Sept. 30 at UC San Diego! 4 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. CS Fullerton! 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at UC Santa Barbara! 4 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Cal Poly! TBD

Oct. 17 at UC Davis! 3 p.m.

Oct. 21 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 at CSUN! 3 p.m.

Oct. 28 at CSU Bakersfield! 1 p.m.

Nov. 3 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 at UC Irvine! 4 p.m.

Nov. 11 at CS Fullerton! 2 p.m.

Nov. 17 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m.

The Big West Championship is Nov. 23-25 in Long Beach, Calif.

*—Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine

Classic

#—Outrigger Volleyball Challenge

%—Fight in the Fort (Fort Worth, Texas)

!—Big West match

PACWEST

Conference GB Ovr.

Biola 5-0 1.000 — 9-3

Point Loma 5-0 1.000 — 8-4

Azusa Pacific 4-1 .800 1 7-6

Concordia 3-1 .750 1½ 7-5

Chaminade 2-2 .500 2½ 13-2

Westmont 2-2 .500 2½ 5-6 Hawai’i Hilo 2-2 .500 2½ 5-7 Fresno Pacific 1-1 .500 2½ 4-6

Academy of Art 0-5 .000 5 1-11 Hawai’i Pacific 0-5 .000 5 0-9 Dominican 0-5 .000 5 0-12

Today

Fresno Pacific at Academy of Art

Thursday

Concordia Irvine at Biola

Saturday

Westmont at Fresno Pacific

Point Loma at Concordia Irvine

Biola at Azusa Pacific

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Azusa Pacific at Point Loma

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Chaminade at Dominican

Hawaii Hilo at Fresno Pacific

Hawaii Pacific at Academy of Art

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity I/II

Kamehameha def. Hanalani 25-12, 25-11,

25-22

Punahou def. Damien 25-13, 25-20, 25-18

‘Iolani def. Hawaii Baptist 20-25, 21-25,

25-22, 25-19, 15-5

University def. Maryknoll 25-21, 25-17,

25-17

Punahou II def. Le Jardin 18-25, 25-13,

25-16, 25-20

Mid-Pacific def. ‘Iolani II 25-18, 25-17, 26-24

Girls Varsity III

St. Andrew’s def. Assets 25-7, 25-7, 25-14

Hawaiian Mission def. La Pietra 17-25,

25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 15-6

Girls JV

Maryknoll def. Hawaiian Mission 25-20, 25-16

OIA EAST

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Moanalua def. Kahuku 25-10, 19-25,

25-16, 25-14

Kalani def. Kaimuki 25-9, 25-17, 25-19

Kalaheo def. Kailua 25-14, 25-13, 25-22

Castle def. Kaiser 25-21, 17-25, 25-21,

14-25, 15-12

Girls White

Kahuku def. Moanalua 21-17, 21-19

Kalani def. Kaimuki 21-4, 21-10

Kalaheo def. Kailua 21-17, 21-19

Castle def. Kaiser 21-5, 21-10

Girls JV

Moanalua def. Kahuku 21-13, 16-21, 15-7

Kailua def. Kalaheo 13-21, 21-14, 15-10

Castle def. Kaiser 21-11, 21-18

OIA West

Monday

Girls Varsity

Nanakuli def. Radford 25-6, 25-19, 25-22

Leilehua def. Pearl City 25-20, 25-18,

22-25, 25-14

Girls White

Nanakuli def. Radford 21-1, 21-9

Leilehua def. Pearl City 21-14, 21-18

Mililani def. Waipahu 21-10, 21-13

Kapolei def. Aiea 21-6, 21-14

Girls JV

Radford def. Nanakuli 21-17, 21-18

Leilehua def. Pearl City 21-14, 21-5

Mililani def. Waipahu 21-11, 21-4

Kapolei def. Aiea 21-11, 21-12

BIIF

Monday

Girls Varsity

Hilo def. Waiakea 26-24, 25-17, 25-16

Girls JV

Hilo def. Waiakea 25-23, 26-24

BOWLING

ILH

At Hickam Bowling Center

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha 3, Island Pacific 0

Hawaii Baptist 3, ‘Iolani 0

Damien 3, Assets 0

Maryknoll 2, Mid-Pacific 1

Punahou 3, Saint Louis 0

High game/series—KS: Triton Keohokapu 192/Shane Derego 493. IPA: Alvin Mamala 205/499. HBA: Kobe Chan 225/534. Iol: Laine Shimokawa 184/508. DMS: Kalani Castro 179/509. Assets: Kadence Aurio-

Stephens 160/Colby Oshiro 398. Mary: Aidan Ilano 202/513. MPI: Coltyn Silva 187/Kaz Yamada 502. Pun: Blaise Nomitsu 177/Tate Takamiya 468. StL: Andrew

Cashman 178/475.

Boys JV

Hawaii Baptist Black 3, ‘Iolani 0

Damien 2, Punahou Gold 1

Punahou Blue 2.5, Saint Louis 0.5

AIR RIFLERY

OIA

Standings through Monday

Eastern Division

Boys

1. Moanalua 5-0. 2. Kaiser 4-1. 3. Kalani 3-1, Roosevelt 3-1. 5. Kailua 3-2. 6. Kahuku 2-3. 7, Castle 0-4, Kaimuki 0-4, Kalaheo 0-4.

Girls

1. Moanalua 5-0. 2. Kailua 4-1. 3. Kalani 3-1, Roosevelt 3-1. 5. Kaiser 3-2. 6. Kalaheo 1-3. 7. Kahuku 1-4. 8. Castle 0-4, Kaimuki 0-4.

Western Division

Boys

1. Leilehua 4-0, Pearl City 4-0, Waialua 4-0. 4. Campbell 4-1. 5. Radford 2-3.

6. Waianae 1-3. 7. Waipahu 1-4. 8. Nanakuli 0-4. 9. Kapolei 0-5.

Girls

1. Leilehua 4-0, Pearl City 4-0 Waialua 4-0. 4. Campbell 4-1. 5. Radford 2-3. 6. Waianae 1-3. 7. Waipahu 1-4. 8. Nanakuli 0-4.

9. Kapolei 0-5.

FOOTBALL

UH schedule

(Record 2-3)

Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35

Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37

Sept. 9 vs. Albany W, 31-20

Sept. 16 at No. 13 Oregon L, 10-55

Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. W, 20-17

Sept. 30 at UNLV! 10 a.m.

Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! 5 p.m.

Oct. 21 at New Mexico! noon

Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m.

Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m.

Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m.

All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex

!—Mountain West game

Canadian Football League

Friday

Toronto at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Saskatchewan at B.C., 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Montreal at Ottawa, 10 a.m.

Calgary at Hamilton, 1 p.m.