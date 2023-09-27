UH LB Smith finally gets to display his ‘freaky’ athletic ability

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For nearly a year, Hawaii linebacker Jalen Smith was a coming attraction.

In practices and workouts, Smith was a disruptive force on scout teams, sabotaging the first-team offense during 11-on-11 sessions, and putting up impressive numbers in the weight room.

“We were waiting,” defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro said of Smith, who was allowed to practice but not play in games during the 2022 season after transferring from Bakersfield (community) College.

Linebackers coach Chris Brown said: “He’s freaky in the things he can do. His side-to-side movements, his twitch, nobody else has that. None of the other linebackers has what Jalen has. We could see some glimpses of it (in practices) last year.”

After an impressive second half in last week’s 20-17 victory over New Mexico State, Smith is poised to start at weak-side linebacker in Saturday’s road game against UNLV.

“I’m excited,” said Smith, who is 6 feet 1 and 220 pounds. “I’ve been waiting. I’m hungry. I’m really locked in right now. I’m watching a lot of film, going over my plays, real detailed.”

Smith was a standout running back and linebacker at Garces Memorial High in Bakersfield. But he suffered a torn ligament in his right ankle, and did not play as a senior. A Division I offer evaporated because of a coaching change, and Smith decided to go the junior- college route.

He eventually accepted an offer from UH. But two weeks ahead of the 2022 fall semester, it was ruled that one of his classes was not transferable. With no time to complete a substitute course, Smith met the requirements to attend UH but not play in a football game in 2022.

“I would be lying if I said it wasn’t tough on my mental,” Smith said. “You have to force yourself to be disciplined and come every day and try to get better every day and just know one day it’s going to pay off.”

It was during team testing when Smith’s overall ability was on display. He power- cleaned 320 pounds, back- squatted 595 pounds and benched 355 pounds. He also is capable of a 38-inch vertical jump and sprinting a prorated 20.6 mph. Strength/conditioning coordinator Kody Cooke and his staffed crunched the numbers, also factoring drills on agility, change of direction and burst.

“They broke it down, this whole thing that we do, and scientific approach, and taking numbers down,” Brown said, “and Jalen Smith is the best athlete on the team.”

While Smith had the plays down pat, situations dictate adjustments. When weak-side linebacker Logan Taylor suffered a torn ACL in the second game against Stanford, Brown chose Nalu Emerson as the replacement.

“At the time, Nalu was a little more attuned with the defense,” Brown said. “He had it down a little more. Jalen was more athletic, but Nalu was just a little more confident in his play. I had to put him in.”

Smith said: “It’s next man up. They felt Nalu was ready. I knew Nalu was ready. I’m going to cheer whether it’s him or me.”

Against New Mexico State, Emerson departed in the first half because of an ailment. Smith was part of a defense that keyed the Warriors’ comeback from a 17-3 deficit at the intermission. The Warriors held the Aggies to 14 yards in three possessions in the second half. Smith had a half sack but, more importantly, kept quarterback Diego Pavia from scrambling outside the pocket.

“It was a team effort,” Smith said. “I was trying to do my job. I didn’t try to do too much and and then take myself out of a play.”