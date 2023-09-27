UH LB Smith finally gets to display his ‘freaky’ athletic ability
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:24 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Warriors linebacker Jalen Smith, right, teammed with Isaiah Tufaga to tackle New Mexico State’s Eli Stowers on Saturday at the Ching Complex.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree