Schofield under lockdown as authorities search for possible armed man

The Army’s Schofield Barracks is currently under lockdown as authorities search for a possible armed man on the base.

The Schofield Barracks Directorate of Emergency Services has issued an initial description as “a 5’10” light skinned male, approximately 25-35 years old with a Mohawk type haircut, a button down aloha shirt, light blue jeans, tan Nike foam shoes with a red swoosh, and a multicam cross body bag.”

The lockdown started at about 2:30 p.m. “Reports of potential shots have not been confirmed,” according to the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii.

A media alert from the Honolulu Fire Department said that there had been a “Probable Active Shooter Incident” on the base with the 911 call reported from Kolekole Avenue. An Army spokesperson confirmed that the man is believed to be a shooter, but did not have any other details to offer.

The suspect’s last potential location was reported near the PX/Commissary area at approximately 3:20 p.m. and individuals were urged to shelter in place, according to the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii.

“If you see an individual matching the following description, do not approach the individual and call 808-655-7114 or 5555,” according to the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii.

Solomon Elementary School and Daniel K. Inouye Elementary Schools were locked down around the time the schools were being dismissed and students were being picked up, and children as well as some adults were brought indoors as a precaution, the state Department of Education said.

No injuries were reported at the schools.

“The whole point is to keep them secure,” DOE Communications Specialist Derek Inoshita said.

The schools were still in active lockdown, Inoshita said at 3:30.

Both schools have students in kindergarten through grade 5. Solomon Elementary enrolls 718 children, and Inouye Elementary enrolls 623.

This breaking news story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.