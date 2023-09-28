comscore Letter: Has Blangiardi lived up to his promises? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Has Blangiardi lived up to his promises?

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi ran for office on his record as a successful businessman, telling voters that he would bring that experience to Honolulu Hale to get things done. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Get your free COVID-19 test kits now

Scroll Up