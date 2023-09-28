Letter: Has Blangiardi lived up to his promises?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi ran for office on his record as a successful businessman, telling voters that he would bring that experience to Honolulu Hale to get things done. Well, he’s been in office for more than two-and-a-half years.

Is he reducing the island’s homeless squatter situation? Are our roads improving? Are city parks being better maintained? You be the judge.

Tony Turbeville

Waianae

