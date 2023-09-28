Letter: Marijuana smokers ruin Aloha Festivals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I want to thank the many marijuana smokers who attended the Aloha Festivals in Waikiki and totally ruined it for many. As we walked down Kalakaua Avenue trying to enjoy the festivities, we were constantly subjected to the foul odor of marijuana. This rank odor is very persistent and easily overcame the more pleasant smells from the many food vendors.

Unfortunately, this also will be one of the vacation memories of the throngs of tourists in attendance. And yet there is a push to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in our state. One might want to look at Amsterdam’s experiment with this and see how well that worked out for that city.

Thomas Sousa

Waikiki

