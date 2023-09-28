comscore Letter: Marijuana smokers ruin Aloha Festivals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Marijuana smokers ruin Aloha Festivals

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I want to thank the many marijuana smokers who attended the Aloha Festivals in Waikiki and totally ruined it for many. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Get your free COVID-19 test kits now

Scroll Up