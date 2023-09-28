comscore Letter: Motorists with pets need to drive more safely | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Motorists with pets need to drive more safely

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Recently while driving, I scanned oncoming traffic to see an old station wagon driven by an even older man (white wild hair on top and facial hair) with his dog, a good-sized one, not a toy-sized dog, sitting on his lap with the top of its head just below the eyes of the driver. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Get your free COVID-19 test kits now

Scroll Up