Letter: Motorists with pets need to drive more safely

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recently while driving, I scanned oncoming traffic to see an old station wagon driven by an even older man (white wild hair on top and facial hair) with his dog, a good-sized one, not a toy-sized dog, sitting on his lap with the top of its head just below the eyes of the driver. Read more

Recently while driving, I scanned oncoming traffic to see an old station wagon driven by an even older man (white wild hair on top and facial hair) with his dog, a good-sized one, not a toy-sized dog, sitting on his lap with the top of its head just below the eyes of the driver.

I thought to myself, Would he prop an infant or toddler like that, unbelted in front of him, while driving his vehicle? Why would any sane, safe driver consider driving that way?

Many other Hawaii drivers who consider their dogs or other pets as close partners also choose to drive like that. The police ought to cite these drivers, as these are more common occurrences than you’d think. Das why hard!

Trevor Tyler

Salt Lake

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter