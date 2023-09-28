Letter: Speeding motorcyclists put other drivers at risk

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Since there doesn’t seem to be any traffic enforcement on our roads, motorcyclists feel free to speed and weave through traffic without an ounce of care about their own safety and the safety of other motorists. With a slight turn of their handlebars, motorcyclists can outmaneuver slower- turning cars and accelerate faster because of the lighter weight of their two-wheeled rockets. Forget about trying to get out of their way. I’ve tried.

Of course, not all motorcyclists ride in an unsafe manner, but some of them feel a need to go faster than anyone else on the road. They ride as if they’re playing a video game. This is the real world you’re riding in, with real people who are just trying to get from Point A to Point B. Stay off of our roads with your selfish riding behavior if you’re going to put other people’s lives at risk!

Judd Ota

Aiea

