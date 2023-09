Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

More fallout from the Maui wildfire emergency: Hawaiian Electric’s pilot project to test variable time-of-use rates has been postponed for Oahu, Hawaii island and Maui. For Oahu and Hawaii island, the program will start Feb. 1 instead of Oct. 1. For Maui, the program is temporarily suspended.

The project will provide selected customers with lower rates during the day — when energy generation from solar is most abundant — and higher rates during peak evening hours, when expensive fossil fuels are used. For now, the potential future of energy use must give way to the present.