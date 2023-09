Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A federal government shutdown will take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday if Congress does not agree on a full bill or continuing resolution to fund its obligations. Read more

The Navy’s mission of removing the millions of gallons of fuel held underground in its Red Hill storage facility will continue, however: The U.S. secretary of defense has deemed removing the fuel “critical,” said Vice Adm. John Wade, leader of the Joint Task Force Red Hill. Military personnel will remain on the job, and all contracts will remain active, regardless of the national disarray. Whew.