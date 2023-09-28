comscore Congressional inquiry to focus on the cause of the deadly Lahaina fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Congressional inquiry to focus on the cause of the deadly Lahaina fire

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.
    Mark Glick:

    The state’s chief energy officer suggests some short-term action could include addressing vegetation management

    Leodoloff Asuncion Jr.:

    The Public Utilities Commission chair said they want to ensure electric operations are safe and resilient in the face of natural disasters

    Shelee Kimura:

    The president and CEO of Hawaiian Electric Co. said the utility is cooperating fully with investigators to find the cause of the fire

Members of Congress today will attempt to get to the bottom of what led to the deadly Lahaina firestorm — including questions that to date have gone largely unanswered about the timeline of what happened Aug. 8, Hawaiian Electric Co.’s electrical grid, and wildfire mitigation measures. Read more

