HI-EMA clarifies that sirens can be used to warn of fire

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The sirens on Maui were not activated during the Aug. 8 wildfires.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM / AUG. 23 HI-EMA clarified on Wednesday that the statewide network of sirens is an all-hazards system that, when sounded, means “seek more information.” Above, a west Maui siren along Honoapiilani Highway.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM / AUG. 23

A review of outdoor warning siren protocols following the Lahaina fire disaster has led the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency to reiterate that fire is indeed one of the hazards that can prompt siren activation. Read more

