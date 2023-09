Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bank of Hawaii has announced two promotions:

>> Patrick McGuirk has been promoted to vice chair and chief administrative officer from senior executive vice president, chief general counsel and corporate secretary. McGuirk joined Bank of Hawaii in November 2020 as senior executive vice president, chief general counsel and corporate secretary. In June 2021 he was named the bank’s first environmental, social and governance chair. McGuirk began his career as a lawyer in private practice in New York and was a partner at the law firm Sidley Austin LLP and also served as counsel to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Before arriving to Hawaii, he was general counsel at Flagstar Bank in Troy, Mich.

>> Chief people officer Sharlene R. Ginoza-Lee has been promoted to senior executive vice president from executive vice president. She joined the bank’s human resources department in 1994. In 2020 Ginoza- Lee served as director of strategic business partners. In May 2021 she was promoted to chief people officer and a member of the bank’s executive committee.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.