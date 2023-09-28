West Maui tourism to return in phases

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kumu Liko Rogers was hugged after he delivered testimony at Wednesday’s meeting to discuss matters relating to developing a comprehensive recovery and resiliency plan in response to the Aug. 8 wildfires.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Students from Na Kula Kaiapuni o Lahaina, a Hawaiian language immersion program, performed an oli before Wednesday’s Maui County Council committee meeting at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kaanapali.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
People participated in a sign-waving rally Wednesday along Honoapiilani Highway at the entrance to the Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kaanapali before the start of a Maui County Council committee meeting.