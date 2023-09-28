comscore West Maui tourism to return in phases | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

West Maui tourism to return in phases

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kumu Liko Rogers was hugged after he delivered testimony at Wednesday’s meeting to discuss matters relating to developing a comprehensive recovery and resiliency plan in response to the Aug. 8 wildfires.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kumu Liko Rogers was hugged after he delivered testimony at Wednesday’s meeting to discuss matters relating to developing a comprehensive recovery and resiliency plan in response to the Aug. 8 wildfires.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Students from Na Kula Kaiapuni o Lahaina, a Hawaiian language immersion program, performed an oli before Wednesday’s Maui County Council committee meeting at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kaanapali.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Students from Na Kula Kaiapuni o Lahaina, a Hawaiian language immersion program, performed an oli before Wednesday’s Maui County Council committee meeting at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kaanapali.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM People participated in a sign-waving rally Wednesday along Honoapiilani Highway at the entrance to the Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kaanapali before the start of a Maui County Council committee meeting.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    People participated in a sign-waving rally Wednesday along Honoapiilani Highway at the entrance to the Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kaanapali before the start of a Maui County Council committee meeting.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen on Wednesday announced the staggered reopening of tourism in West Maui, starting Oct. 8 with the northernmost resort area of Kapalua. Read more

Previous Story
Lahaina schools to reopen to students in October

Scroll Up