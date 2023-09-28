UH men’s Tipoff Event slated for Oct. 19

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii men’s basketball team will host the 11th annual Tipoff Event on Thursday, Oct. 19 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The fundraising event, which starts at 5:30 p.m., gives fans the opportunity to meet the Rainbow Warrior players and coaching staff, enjoy great food and win auction items.

This year’s event will be hosted by former ESPN SportsCenter anchors and local broadcasting legends Larry Beil and Neil Everett.

The program will start with drinks and a silent auction, followed by a program with players and coaches participating in a Q&A.

“The Tipoff Event is easily one of my favorite evenings of the year,” Hawaii coach Eran Ganot said. “I can’t say enough about how much we enjoy spending time with the best fans in the country and doing it in such an incredible and festive atmosphere. It’s always a memorable night and it gives us positive momentum heading into the 2023-24 season.”

All proceeds from the evening will go to the men’s basketball program and will be directed toward student-athlete tuition, health and nutrition, and recruiting efforts.

UH has nine returnees along with five newcomers.

Tables of 10 and individual tickets can be purchased online at HawaiiBasketballTipoff.com.

For more information, contact Austin Bogle at abogle@hawaii.edu.

Hilo’s Im claims PacWest men’s golf honor

Hawaii Hilo sophomore Junsu Im on Wednesday was named the season’s first PacWest men’s golfer of the week after a pair of top-10 finishes.

Im, of Daejeon, South Korea, shot a 5-under 211 to finish tied for third at the SMU Bishop Invitational in Dupont, Wash., then carded an even-par 216 to finish tied for sixth at the Western Washington Invitational in Bellingham, Wash.

Im was the PacWest freshman of the year and co-medalist with teammate Andrew Otani at the conference championships.

Vulcan women’s soccer team up to No. 6

The Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team moved up two spots to No. 6 in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II poll released Tuesday.

The Vulcans improved to 5-0-1 after recording victories over Hawaii Pacific, Chaminade and Academy of Art.

Hilo, the two-time defending PacWest champion, is one of 16 unbeaten teams in the current top 25.

The No. 6 ranking matches the program’s highest ever with the previous time coming last October.