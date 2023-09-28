comscore UH men’s Tipoff Event slated for Oct. 19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH men’s Tipoff Event slated for Oct. 19

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii men’s basketball team will host the 11th annual Tipoff Event on Thursday, Oct. 19 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

Previous Story
UH LB Smith finally gets to display his ‘freaky’ athletic ability
Next Story
Television and radio – September 28, 2023

Scroll Up