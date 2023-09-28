Lahainaluna preparing for first football game since devastating wildfires
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Lunas coach Dean Rickard instructed his players as they prepare for their first game Saturday since the Maui wildfires.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
The Lahainaluna football team gathered at South Kihei Community Park for a practice on Tuesday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree