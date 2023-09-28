Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – September 28, 2023 Today Updated 9:10 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BOWLING ILH girls and boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. OIA East: 5 p.m. at K-Bay Lanes. SOCCER Big West women: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. VOLLEYBALL ILH, Varsity I/II girls: University High at Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.; Hanalani at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani II at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at Damien, 6:30 p.m. ILH, Varsity III girls: Lanakila Baptist at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Assets vs. Island Pacific, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s. OIA East girls: Roosevelt at Kahuku; Kalaheo at Farrington; Kaiser at Kalani; Castle at Moanalua. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Anuenue at McKinley (White only), 5 p.m.; Kaimuki at Kailua (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.). FRIDAY FOOTBALL OIA DI/Open: Aiea vs. Farrington, 7 p.m. at Radford; Nanakuli at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.; Castle at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m. OIA Division II: Kaimuki at Kaiser, 7 p.m.; McKinley at Waialua, 7 p.m.; Kalaheo at Pearl City, 7 p.m.; Kalani at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Punahou II at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m. WATER POLO ILH boys: Varsity I, Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Le Jardin vs. Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m. at Punahou; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. ILH Wednesday Boys Varsity I Kamehameha 20, Le Jardin 6. Goal scorers—KS: Kodi Kwan 4, Caleb Wright 4, Connor Chang 4, Kaeo Andrade 3, Akahai Hudgens 2, Jaxen Nishimura, Kealoha‘aina Kanoa-Wong, David Wong. LeJ: Wilson Smith 2, Kai Aus 2, Zavior Ward, Walker Slay. Boys Varsity II Kamehameha 15, Le Jardin 4. Goal scorers—KS: Oliko Hudgens 4, Kamakoa Kulahiwa 3, Hako Hudgens 2, Kyan Shigekane 2, Koalii Kauai Hudson 2, Treyvn Nishimura, Drew Apuna. LeJ: Anthony Klutz 2, Jaxon Paige, Achilles Thornton. SOFTBALL Makua Alii Wednesday Waipio 7, Makules 0 Bad Company 12, Sportsmen 5 Na Pueo 15, Firehouse 14 Hui Ohana 22, P.Y. Shipyard 8 Hawaiians 18, Yankees 4 Fat Katz 17, Na Kahuna 13 Islanders 18, Lokahi 6 Ho‘o Ikaika 28, Go Deep 14 Zen 18, Kool Katz 17 Golden Eagles 14, Sons Of Hawaii 13 Action 17, Kupuna Kane 7 VOLLEYBALL Big West Women Conference Overall W L Pct. GB W L UCSB 2 0 1.000 — 12 2 Hawaii 2 0 1.000 — 9 4 UC Davis 2 0 1.000 — 7 5 Long Beach St. 1 1 .500 1 7 5 Cal Poly 1 1 .500 1 7 7 CSU Bakersfield 1 1 .500 1 5 9 UC Irvine 1 1 .500 1 3 10 UC Riverside 1 1 .500 1 2 12 UC San Diego 0 2 .000 2 8 6 CS Northridge 0 2 .000 2 2 11 CS Fullerton 0 2 .000 2 1 10 Today UC San Diego at Long Beach State Friday Hawaii at Long Beach State, 4 p.m. UC Riverside at CSUN UC Davis at CSU Bakersfield UC Irvine at Cal Poly Cal State Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara Saturday Hawaii at UC San Diego, 4 p.m. Cal State Fullerton at Cal Poly UC Davis at CSUN UC Riverside at Cal State Bakersfield UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara UH WOMEN’S Schedule (Record 9-4 overall, 2-0 Big West) Aug. 25 vs. Northwestern* W, 3-2 Aug. 26 vs. San Diego* W, 3-1 Aug. 27 vs. Oregon* L, 0-3 Aug. 31 vs. USC W, 3-2 Sept. 2 vs. USC W, 3-1 Sept. 7 vs. Liberty# L, 2-3 Sept. 8 vs. Pepperdine# W, 3-0 Sept. 10 vs. UCLA# L, 1-3 Sept. 14 at TCU% L, 1-3 Sept. 15 vs. Western Carolina% W, 3-0 Sept. 16 vs. Florida State% W, 3-0 Sept. 22 vs. CSU Bakersfield! W, 3-0 Sept. 24 vs. CSUN! W, 3-0 Sept. 29 at Long Beach State! 4 p.m. Sept. 30 at UC San Diego! 4 p.m. Oct. 6 vs. CS Fullerton! 7 p.m. Oct. 7 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at UC Santa Barbara! 4 p.m. Oct. 14 at Cal Poly! TBD Oct. 17 at UC Davis! 3 p.m. Oct. 21 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at CSUN! 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at CSU Bakersfield! 1 p.m. Nov. 3 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m. Nov. 4 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at UC Irvine! 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at CS Fullerton! 2 p.m. Nov. 17 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m. Nov. 18 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m. The Big West Championship is Nov. 23-25 in Long Beach, Calif. *—Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic #—Outrigger Volleyball Challenge %—Fight in the Fort (Fort Worth, Texas) !—Big West match ILH Wednesday Girls JV Le Jardin def. University 23-25, 25-23, 25-23 Sacred Hearts def. Damien 25-18, 25-15 OIA West Wednesday Girls Varsity Waipahu def. Radford 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 Nanakuli def. Pearl City 25-23, 25-14, 27-26 Girls White Waipahu def. Radford 21-11, 21-9 Nanakuli def. Pearl City 21-12, 21-17 Girls JV Waipahu def. Radford 21-11, 21-18 Nanakuli def. Pearl City 21-20, 16-21, 15-11 BIIF Wednesday Girls Varsity Hawaii Prep def. Laupahoehoe 25-4, 25-7, 25-16 Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Waiakea 25-16, 25-9, 16-25, 25-23 Girls JV Hawaii Prep def. Laupahoehoe 25-22, 25-9 Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Waiakea 25-14, 25-21 BOWLING ILH At Hickam Bowling Center Wednesday Girls Varsity ‘Iolani 3, Pacific Buddhist 0 Hanalani 2.5, Maryknoll 0.5 Kamehameha 3, Punahou 0 Mid-Pacific 3, Damien 0 Sacred Hearts 3, Hawaii Baptist 0 High game/series—Iol: Mia Patton 184/Analise Mae Bishop 482. PBA: Mari Miyasato 170/496. Han: Charis Shimabukuro 177/479. Mary: Briana Sarae 143/Amber Rayray 390. KS: Leina Lee 191/Taylor Akau 498. Pun: Raylie Iwamoto 138/378. MPI: Caitlyn Chang 172/487. DMS: Savannah Stephen 138/336. SHA: Peyton Manning 186/521. HBA: Oriana Kaaloa 127/Alissa Tong 347. 