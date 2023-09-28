Scoreboard – September 28, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BOWLING

ILH girls and boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

OIA East: 5 p.m. at K-Bay Lanes.

SOCCER

Big West women: UC San Diego vs.

Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: University High at Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.; Hanalani at ‘Iolani,

6 p.m.; ‘Iolani II at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at Damien, 6:30 p.m.

ILH, Varsity III girls: Lanakila Baptist at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Assets vs. Island Pacific, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s.

OIA East girls: Roosevelt at Kahuku;

Kalaheo at Farrington; Kaiser at Kalani; Castle at Moanalua. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Anuenue at McKinley (White only), 5 p.m.; Kaimuki at Kailua (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

OIA DI/Open: Aiea vs. Farrington, 7 p.m. at Radford; Nanakuli at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.; Castle at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kaimuki at Kaiser, 7 p.m.; McKinley at Waialua, 7 p.m.; Kalaheo at Pearl City, 7 p.m.; Kalani at Roosevelt,

7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Punahou II at

Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Le Jardin vs. Mid-Pacific,

5 p.m. at Punahou; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH

Wednesday

Boys Varsity I

Kamehameha 20, Le Jardin 6. Goal scorers—KS: Kodi Kwan 4, Caleb Wright 4, Connor Chang 4, Kaeo Andrade 3, Akahai Hudgens 2, Jaxen Nishimura, Kealoha‘aina Kanoa-Wong, David Wong. LeJ: Wilson Smith 2, Kai Aus 2, Zavior Ward, Walker Slay.

Boys Varsity II

Kamehameha 15, Le Jardin 4. Goal scorers—KS: Oliko Hudgens 4, Kamakoa Kulahiwa 3, Hako Hudgens 2, Kyan Shigekane 2, Koalii Kauai Hudson 2, Treyvn Nishimura, Drew Apuna. LeJ:

Anthony Klutz 2, Jaxon Paige, Achilles Thornton.

SOFTBALL

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Waipio 7, Makules 0

Bad Company 12, Sportsmen 5

Na Pueo 15, Firehouse 14

Hui Ohana 22, P.Y. Shipyard 8

Hawaiians 18, Yankees 4

Fat Katz 17, Na Kahuna 13

Islanders 18, Lokahi 6

Ho‘o Ikaika 28, Go Deep 14

Zen 18, Kool Katz 17

Golden Eagles 14, Sons Of Hawaii 13

Action 17, Kupuna Kane 7

VOLLEYBALL

Big West Women

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

UCSB 2 0 1.000 — 12 2

Hawaii 2 0 1.000 — 9 4

UC Davis 2 0 1.000 — 7 5

Long Beach St. 1 1 .500 1 7 5

Cal Poly 1 1 .500 1 7 7

CSU Bakersfield 1 1 .500 1 5 9 UC Irvine 1 1 .500 1 3 10

UC Riverside 1 1 .500 1 2 12

UC San Diego 0 2 .000 2 8 6

CS Northridge 0 2 .000 2 2 11

CS Fullerton 0 2 .000 2 1 10

Today

UC San Diego at Long Beach State

Friday

Hawaii at Long Beach State, 4 p.m.

UC Riverside at CSUN

UC Davis at CSU Bakersfield

UC Irvine at Cal Poly

Cal State Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara

Saturday

Hawaii at UC San Diego, 4 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton at Cal Poly

UC Davis at CSUN

UC Riverside at Cal State Bakersfield

UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara

UH WOMEN’S Schedule

(Record 9-4 overall, 2-0 Big West)

Aug. 25 vs. Northwestern* W, 3-2

Aug. 26 vs. San Diego* W, 3-1

Aug. 27 vs. Oregon* L, 0-3

Aug. 31 vs. USC W, 3-2

Sept. 2 vs. USC W, 3-1

Sept. 7 vs. Liberty# L, 2-3

Sept. 8 vs. Pepperdine# W, 3-0

Sept. 10 vs. UCLA# L, 1-3

Sept. 14 at TCU% L, 1-3

Sept. 15 vs. Western Carolina% W, 3-0

Sept. 16 vs. Florida State% W, 3-0

Sept. 22 vs. CSU Bakersfield! W, 3-0

Sept. 24 vs. CSUN! W, 3-0

Sept. 29 at Long Beach State! 4 p.m.

Sept. 30 at UC San Diego! 4 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. CS Fullerton! 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at UC Santa Barbara! 4 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Cal Poly! TBD

Oct. 17 at UC Davis! 3 p.m.

Oct. 21 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 at CSUN! 3 p.m.

Oct. 28 at CSU Bakersfield! 1 p.m.

Nov. 3 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 at UC Irvine! 4 p.m.

Nov. 11 at CS Fullerton! 2 p.m.

Nov. 17 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m.

The Big West Championship is Nov. 23-25 in Long Beach, Calif.

*—Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine

Classic

#—Outrigger Volleyball Challenge

%—Fight in the Fort (Fort Worth, Texas)

!—Big West match

ILH

Wednesday

Girls JV

Le Jardin def. University 23-25, 25-23,

25-23

Sacred Hearts def. Damien 25-18, 25-15

OIA West

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Waipahu def. Radford 25-23, 25-23, 25-20

Nanakuli def. Pearl City 25-23, 25-14, 27-26

Girls White

Waipahu def. Radford 21-11, 21-9

Nanakuli def. Pearl City 21-12, 21-17

Girls JV

Waipahu def. Radford 21-11, 21-18

Nanakuli def. Pearl City 21-20, 16-21,

15-11

BIIF

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Hawaii Prep def. Laupahoehoe 25-4, 25-7,

25-16

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Waiakea 25-16,

25-9, 16-25, 25-23

Girls JV

Hawaii Prep def. Laupahoehoe 25-22, 25-9

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Waiakea 25-14,

25-21

BOWLING

ILH

At Hickam Bowling Center

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

‘Iolani 3, Pacific Buddhist 0

Hanalani 2.5, Maryknoll 0.5

Kamehameha 3, Punahou 0

Mid-Pacific 3, Damien 0

Sacred Hearts 3, Hawaii Baptist 0

High game/series—Iol: Mia Patton

184/Analise Mae Bishop 482. PBA: Mari

Miyasato 170/496. Han: Charis

Shimabukuro 177/479. Mary: Briana Sarae 143/Amber Rayray 390. KS: Leina Lee 191/Taylor Akau 498. Pun: Raylie Iwamoto 138/378. MPI: Caitlyn Chang 172/487. DMS: Savannah Stephen 138/336. SHA: Peyton Manning 186/521. HBA: Oriana Kaaloa 127/Alissa Tong 347.

Girls JV

Kamehameha 2, Punahou Blue 1

Mid-Pacific 3, Damien 0

Sacred Hearts 3, ‘Iolani Red 0