UH men’s basketball opens training camp with optimism

For the Hawaii basketball team, a busy schedule begins with today’s opening of training camp.

“Now it’s about putting yourself in position to have a good season,” said Eran Ganot, who is in his ninth season as UH head coach.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone through summer training, 10 full practices leading to a 10-day Japan tour, and fall training. In contrast to summer and fall training, which limits coaches to four hours of on-court activities each week, the training camp limit expands to 20 hours combined for basketball drills and video sessions.

“We’ve been good at compartmentalizing and living in the moment,” Ganot said. “But each of those first days signify you’re closer to the start of the season.”

Last season’s co-captains Kamaka Hepa and Samuta Avea completed their NCAA eligibility. Four reserves, including swingman Beon Riley and point guard Justus Jackson, transferred.

The ’Bows added 6-8 power forward Justin McCoy, who transferred from North Carolina after beginning his career at Virginia; combo guard Matthue Cotton, who transferred from Yale; and 6-8 Akira Jacobs, who grew up in Japan and California. Tom Beattie, a 6-4 guard from New Zealand, played well during the Japan tour.

Three post players — Bernardo da Silva, Mor Seck and Harry Rouhliadeff — and starting guards Noel Coleman and JoVon McClanahan are among the returnees. The NCAA also approved a waiver that allows guard Juan Munoz to compete as an eighth-year player.

After transferring from Longwood in August 2021, Munoz suffered a torn ACL, his third such injury. He did not play in the 2021-22 season. In an exhibition last year, Munoz suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon and also missed the season.

“Juan is going through his (rehabilitation) process in close to the end of month 11,” Ganot said. “He’s progressing well. Each week, each month, he’s made a jump. He’s still in that mode of progressing and getting better, but everything’s going according to plan.”

Munoz traveled to Japan and participated in practices, but did not play in any of the games on the tour. After being approved for 1-on-1, then 2-on-2, and then 3-on-3 contact drills, Munoz is allowed to participate in all workouts. He is expected to be ready for the Oct. 20 exhibition against Saint Mary’s to benefit the Maui relief efforts.

“(Being) ready for him will change as the season goes along,” Ganot said. “He could be ready to play. Then is it 10 minutes, 15 minutes, 20 minutes? He’s progressing, and that’s the best thing I can say.”

When healthy, Munoz provides quickness at the point and accurate outside shooting. The ’Bows can rotate guards, go with a double-point attack, or a three-guard lineup.

Cotton, who played despite suffering an injury to his left (shooting) shoulder late last season, has fully recovered. Cotton, at 6-5, is a three-position player. Jacobs, also an accurate outside shooter, has competed for Japan in international tournaments.

“It’s been fun to see guys grow and the team come together to mix in different combinations,” Ganot said.

UH announced that former Hawaii and ESPN sportscasters Larry Beil and Neil Everett will serve as co-hosts of the seventh Tipoff Event on Oct. 19 in the Stan Sheriff Center. Proceeds will benefit the UH basketball program. Tickets may be purchased at HawaiiBasketballTipoff.com.