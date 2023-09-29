Editorial | Letters Letter: Crack down on thefts of shopping carts Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Great job by the Honolulu City Council regarding Bill 49 and Hawaii Revised Statutes 633-16 (criminalizing theft of shopping carts) (“Honolulu City Council pushes fines, jail for shopping cart violations,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Great job by the Honolulu City Council regarding Bill 49 and Hawaii Revised Statutes 633-16 (criminalizing theft of shopping carts) (“Honolulu City Council pushes fines, jail for shopping cart violations,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10). Hopefully the bill gets passed and is enforced. Being homeless may or may not be a crime, but stealing is a crime. All crimes must be punished. Many of the homeless are addicts or junkies. They need to be locked up. Take away their drugs and alcohol, let them sober up, and then let them return to society. Those who are nonviolent should be put in fenced-in tent cities. Those who are violent and commit crimes need to be locked up. Every street in Hawaii should be safe to walk on at any time of day. Tiny homes are not the answer; a fenced-in area will work. The government must stop wasting our tax dollars. If you disagree, please welcome a few homeless into your home. This includes ACLU advocate and lawyer Jongwook Kim. Henry Zendar Kailua-Kona EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Motorists with pets need to drive more safely