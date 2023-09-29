Letter: Crack down on thefts of shopping carts

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Great job by the Honolulu City Council regarding Bill 49 and Hawaii Revised Statutes 633-16 (criminalizing theft of shopping carts) (“Honolulu City Council pushes fines, jail for shopping cart violations,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10).

Hopefully the bill gets passed and is enforced. Being homeless may or may not be a crime, but stealing is a crime. All crimes must be punished.

Many of the homeless are addicts or junkies. They need to be locked up. Take away their drugs and alcohol, let them sober up, and then let them return to society.

Those who are nonviolent should be put in fenced-in tent cities. Those who are violent and commit crimes need to be locked up. Every street in Hawaii should be safe to walk on at any time of day. Tiny homes are not the answer; a fenced-in area will work.

The government must stop wasting our tax dollars. If you disagree, please welcome a few homeless into your home. This includes ACLU advocate and lawyer Jongwook Kim.

Henry Zendar

Kailua-Kona

