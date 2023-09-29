comscore Letter: Crack down on thefts of shopping carts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letters

Letter: Crack down on thefts of shopping carts

Great job by the Honolulu City Council regarding Bill 49 and Hawaii Revised Statutes 633-16 (criminalizing theft of shopping carts) (“Honolulu City Council pushes fines, jail for shopping cart violations,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10). Read more

