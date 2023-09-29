Letter: Improve driving habits and show more aloha

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I want to bring up an often-overlooked aspect of aloha culture: our driving habits. Embracing a couple of simple habits can make Hawaii even more blissful. Read more

I want to bring up an often-overlooked aspect of aloha culture: our driving habits. Embracing a couple of simple habits can make Hawaii even more blissful.

1. Stay right for slow driving. Let’s embody aloha’s kindness by keeping to the right when driving slowly. This simple gesture allows faster-moving vehicles and those with emergencies to pass safely. Using the fast lane for slow driving may be convenient but contradicts our principles of courtesy and respect.

2. Reduce noise pollution: Hawaii’s tranquility is precious. Ensure your vehicles, especially scooters, have a quiet muffler. Loud vehicles disrupt the peace, affecting residents’ sleep, babies’ naps and prayer times. A single noisy scooter can disturb hundreds of babies and thousands of high-rise residents on one pass through town.

Additionally, remember that city regulations prohibit loud noises like trash removal and leaf blowers before 8 a.m.

Practicing mindfulness and the aloha spirit can cultivate harmony in our paradise.

Let’s drive with aloha!

Rob Smith

Kakaako

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter