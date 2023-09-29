Letter: New Aloha Stadium needn’t be too fancy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I would like to express my opinion on the Aloha Stadium project. The stadium project should be followed through; however, the design should be more on the basic end. Read more

The stadium will never be a tourist hot spot, with the exception of University of Hawaii games and concerts.

The state is dishing out too much money and keeps flip-flopping on different designs. Stadium construction keeps getting pushed back.

We know the speed at which state projects get done. It is completely unrealistic to think that the state can build a shopping complex and housing in Halawa. The new stadium should cost only $800 million at maximum.

Bryson Chen

Ala Moana

