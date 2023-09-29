comscore Letter: No need for new method of collecting traffic fines | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: No need for new method of collecting traffic fines

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Isn’t there a process already in place to collect unpaid traffic fines by denying annual car registrations until traffic fines are fully paid (“Honolulu City Council proposal seeks to help state collect unpaid traffic fines,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 15)? Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Motorists with pets need to drive more safely

Scroll Up