Letter: No need for new method of collecting traffic fines

Isn’t there a process already in place to collect unpaid traffic fines by denying annual car registrations until traffic fines are fully paid (“Honolulu City Council proposal seeks to help state collect unpaid traffic fines,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 15)?

The proposal of a new method of collection looks like redundancy or ineptness in our government to me. Where are the monies now being collected by DMV for unpaid fines going, anyway?

Steve Chang

Chinatown

