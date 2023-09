Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

An alert on the alert: On Monday, at 11:45 a.m., there will be testing of the state’s warning sirens and of the Emergency Alert System’s broadcast component. Read more

This is only a test — but given the lingering trauma from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire disaster, this might trigger many anxieties. The monthly test sounds the all-hazard siren system, used to notify the public during emergencies to seek more info via official broadcasts and/or a cellular emergency alert.

Let’s just hope that emergency officials themselves are now crystal clear on when to sound the alarm in a real emergency.