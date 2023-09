Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A groundbreaking ceremony for a new Wahiawa Civic Center took place Wednesday — a first step in constructing a technologically updated, $76 million center to hold both state and city offices.

It’s scheduled to open in mid-2026.

Wahiawa’s city hall, state DMV services, a courtroom and a police substation were once in the old civic center at the site — but left as the building deteriorated. All will return once construction is completed, except police, and probation office services will be added. It’s a much-needed and welcome upgrade.