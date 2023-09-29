comscore Navy censures officers for ‘leadership failings’ on Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy censures officers for ‘leadership failings’ on Red Hill

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Timothy Kott

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Timothy Kott

  • COURTESY OFFICE OF SEN. MAZIE HIRONO <strong>“I have yet to see adequate evidence that Navy leadership is treating these service-wide issues with the seriousness or urgency they demand. The Navy has an obligation to protect service members and the communities in which it operates.”</strong> <strong>Mazie Hirono</strong> <em>The U.S. senator is pictured above at the Navy fuel storage facility at Red Hill</em>

    COURTESY OFFICE OF SEN. MAZIE HIRONO

    “I have yet to see adequate evidence that Navy leadership is treating these service-wide issues with the seriousness or urgency they demand. The Navy has an obligation to protect service members and the communities in which it operates.”

    Mazie Hirono

    The U.S. senator is pictured above at the Navy fuel storage facility at Red Hill

  • U.S. NAVY PHOTO BY JOE YANIK/RELEASED Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos (center), Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) commander, and Kurt Wendelken (left), NAVSUP vice commander meet with Sandy Brodie, Defense Munitions (DM) Crombie head of establishment, October 18, 2022 during a visit to the munitions depot facility located in Scotland, U.K.

    U.S. NAVY PHOTO BY JOE YANIK/RELEASED

    Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos (center), Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) commander, and Kurt Wendelken (left), NAVSUP vice commander meet with Sandy Brodie, Defense Munitions (DM) Crombie head of establishment, October 18, 2022 during a visit to the munitions depot facility located in Scotland, U.K.

  • U.S. NAVY John Korka

    U.S. NAVY

    John Korka

The water crisis began when fuel from the Navy’s underground Red Hill fuel storage facility tainted the service’s Oahu water system, which serves 93,000 people. Read more

