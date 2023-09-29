Navy censures officers for ‘leadership failings’ on Red Hill
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:13 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Timothy Kott
COURTESY OFFICE OF SEN. MAZIE HIRONO
“I have yet to see adequate evidence that Navy leadership is treating these service-wide issues with the seriousness or urgency they demand. The Navy has an obligation to protect service members and the communities in which it operates.”
Mazie Hirono
The U.S. senator is pictured above at the Navy fuel storage facility at Red Hill
U.S. NAVY PHOTO BY JOE YANIK/RELEASED
Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos (center), Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) commander, and Kurt Wendelken (left), NAVSUP vice commander meet with Sandy Brodie, Defense Munitions (DM) Crombie head of establishment, October 18, 2022 during a visit to the munitions depot facility located in Scotland, U.K.