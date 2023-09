Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii Foundation has promoted four of its senior leaders. Read more

The University of Hawaii Foundation has promoted four of its senior leaders:

>> Karla Zarate-Ramirez has been promoted to vice president for development. Zarate-Ramirez joined UHF in 2016 as executive director of development and was promoted in 2019 to associate vice president, major gifts. She previously worked at the American Friends Committee Headquarters in Philadelphia.

>> Maile Au has been appointed associate vice president of alumni and community engagement overseeing alumni relations, annual giving and special events. Au had been senior executive director of alumni relations since 2019. She joined UHF in 2008 as director of alumni engagement.

>> Allison Ohanian has been promoted to associate vice president, gift planning and donor development. Ohanian joined UHF in 2021 as senior executive director of estate and gift planning. Before joining UHF she was senior director of planned giving and estates at San Diego State University. Prior to that, she served as planned giving specialist at California State University, Long Beach.

>> Darian Padilla has been named director of development for UH West Oahu and Leeward Community College. She joined UHF in 2022 as an associate director of admissions for Sacred Hearts Academy. Prior to that, she was director of admissions for Saint Francis School.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.