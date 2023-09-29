Rearview Mirror: From Lahaina to Washington with aloha
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
FRANK LESLIE’S ILLUSTRATED NEWSPAPER
In 1874, King Kalakaua met President Ulysses S. Grant and was honored with the first White House state dinner. Grant had been stationed at Fort Vancouver, near Kalama, Wash., 20 years earlier, where hundreds of Hawaiians lived and worked.
KALAMA HARBOR LODGE
The Pioneer Inn in Lahaina, above, which opened in 1901, inspired the architecture of the Kalama Harbor Lodge in Washington state. The Maui hotel was destroyed in the Aug. 8 wildfire.
PIONEER INN / 1915
