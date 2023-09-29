comscore Rearview Mirror: From Lahaina to Washington with aloha | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: From Lahaina to Washington with aloha

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.
  • FRANK LESLIE’S ILLUSTRATED NEWSPAPER In 1874, King Kalakaua met President Ulysses S. Grant and was honored with the first White House state dinner. Grant had been stationed at Fort Vancouver, near Kalama, Wash., 20 years earlier, where hundreds of Hawaiians lived and worked.

    FRANK LESLIE’S ILLUSTRATED NEWSPAPER

    In 1874, King Kalakaua met President Ulysses S. Grant and was honored with the first White House state dinner. Grant had been stationed at Fort Vancouver, near Kalama, Wash., 20 years earlier, where hundreds of Hawaiians lived and worked.

  • KALAMA HARBOR LODGE The Pioneer Inn in Lahaina, above, which opened in 1901, inspired the architecture of the Kalama Harbor Lodge in Washington state. The Maui hotel was destroyed in the Aug. 8 wildfire.

    KALAMA HARBOR LODGE

    The Pioneer Inn in Lahaina, above, which opened in 1901, inspired the architecture of the Kalama Harbor Lodge in Washington state. The Maui hotel was destroyed in the Aug. 8 wildfire.

  • PIONEER INN / 1915 The Pioneer Inn in Lahaina, above, which opened in 1901, inspired the architecture of the Kalama Harbor Lodge in Washington state.

    PIONEER INN / 1915

    The Pioneer Inn in Lahaina, above, which opened in 1901, inspired the architecture of the Kalama Harbor Lodge in Washington state.

I love finding stories that connect dots that are seemingly unrelated. This week’s column begins with the Pioneer Inn, which tragically burned down in Lahaina last month. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: The University of Hawaii Foundation
Next Story
House panel questions actions of HECO, PUC

Scroll Up