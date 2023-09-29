UH soccer team topples UC San Diego

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Amber Gilbert led a dominant second half for the Hawaii women’s soccer team in a 4-2 victory over UC San Diego on Thursday at Rainbow Wahine Soccer Stadium. Read more

Amber Gilbert led a dominant second half for the Hawaii women’s soccer team in a 4-2 victory over UC San Diego on Thursday at Rainbow Wahine Soccer Stadium.

Gilbert scored the go-ahead goal at 69:49 after receiving a through ball from Eliza Ammendolia.

Hawaii scored again at 75:18 on a great individual effort by Gilbert, who controlled the ball beyond the midway line and dribbled through the defense and shot into the left side.

The Rainbow Wahine took a 4-1 advantage at 79:24 on Nicole Ando’s goal off an assist from Riley Simpson.

Ammendolia tied it at 1-1 on a 25-yard blast that deflected off the crossbar at 51:47.

The Tritons’ Raquel Kalpakoff scored off an assist from Audrey Reed at 29:22. Kennedy Carter made it 4-2 with a goal at 86:12.

Sophie Augustin made four saves for the Rainbow Wahine (3-3-3, 2-1-1 ) and Keara Fitzgerald finished with three saves for the Tritons (1-6-3, 0-1-1).

Tickets on sale for UH-St. Mary’s exhibition

Tickets are on sale for the Hawaii men’s basketball exhibition game against Saint Mary’s on Oct. 20, which will benefit those affected by last month’s Maui wildfires.

Tipoff for the charity game is set for 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for ages 4 through high school. The contest is not part of the season-ticket package.

Tickets may be purchased at eTicketHawaii.com and the arena box office.

Saint Mary’s went 27-8 last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Hawaii returns nine letterwinners, including three starters, from a squad that won 22 games.