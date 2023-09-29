comscore How UH and UNLV match up for their Mountain West football opener | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
How UH and UNLV match up for their Mountain West football opener

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 3,317 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2019, his lone year as Kaimuki’s starter.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 14 straight games.

Wednesday was getaway day. But long after most of the Warriors left the Ching Complex to prepare for that afternoon’s departure to Las Vegas, quarterback Brayden Schager and wideout Jalen Walthall worked on a deep-post play that failed against New Mexico State. Read more

