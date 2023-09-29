comscore Rainbow Wahine take annual trip to face rival LBSU | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine take annual trip to face rival LBSU

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.
    Hawaii outside hitter Caylen Alexander put a kill past Long Beach State’s Zayna Meyer and Callie Schwarzenbach in November 2022.

Everything that’s happened on the floor suggests the Hawaii women’s volleyball team has made major strides over the past two weeks. Read more

