Letter: Feral chickens the real nuisance, not cats

Petting cats is good for stress. Some people are really mean and torture them. I have befriended them for more than 12 years. Read more

The awful chickens have taken over and attack cats and take their food. Birds were previously dinosaurs. The chickens are a nuisance. They dig holes and people have fallen stepping into them.

Why isn’t something done about them?

There’s a man with a truck who is always feeding them, encouraging the population to grow.

Noreen Watanabe

Manoa

