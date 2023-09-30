Editorial | Letters Letter: Feral chickens the real nuisance, not cats Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Petting cats is good for stress. Some people are really mean and torture them. I have befriended them for more than 12 years. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Petting cats is good for stress. Some people are really mean and torture them. I have befriended them for more than 12 years. The awful chickens have taken over and attack cats and take their food. Birds were previously dinosaurs. The chickens are a nuisance. They dig holes and people have fallen stepping into them. Why isn’t something done about them? There’s a man with a truck who is always feeding them, encouraging the population to grow. Noreen Watanabe Manoa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: Welcoming new Wahiawa Civic Center