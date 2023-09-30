comscore Displaced families scramble to meet deadline to stay in Maui hotels | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Displaced families scramble to meet deadline to stay in Maui hotels

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Inside one of the military-grade tents at the Pu'uhonua o Nene shelter erected in Kahului to temporarily house Maui wildfire survivors who were homeless before the Aug. 8 disaster.

    COURTESY PROJECT VISION HAWAI‘I

    Inside one of the military-grade tents at the Pu‘uhonua o Nene shelter erected in Kahului to temporarily house Maui wildfire survivors who were homeless before the Aug. 8 disaster.

Households that didn’t meet the eligibility requirements by the deadline were told they would lose key access to their lodging today. Read more

