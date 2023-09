Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

All Lahaina and Kula residents may apply for assistance from the Maui Disaster Relief Fund, sponsored by the Hawai‘i Catholic Community Foundation and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, starting Oct. 1. Read more

All Lahaina and Kula residents may apply for assistance from the Maui Disaster Relief Fund, sponsored by the Hawai‘i Catholic Community Foundation and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, starting Oct. 1.

Applicants do not need to be members of one of the 10 parishes on Maui. There is no deadline to apply.

The Rev. Monsignor Terrence A.M. Watanabe, pastor of St. Anthony in Wailuku and district vicar of Maui and Lanai, said, “The applications assess families’ immediate financial needs, including food, water, shelter, rental and utility assistance, along with spiritual, mental and wellness support.”

Toni Rojas, recently appointed director of Maui Disaster Relief, said the forms also seek information about housing and employment status, family size and help already received.

Required documents: state of Hawaii identification; landlord contact information with an invoice; and utility invoice with address, period served and account number. One form per family or individual will be accepted.

To apply, visit stanthonymaui.org/ disasterrelief. Contact Rojas at trojas­@rcchawaii or 808-244-4148, ext. 227.