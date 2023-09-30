Outlook good to restore historic buildings in Lahaina
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:35 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY DLNR
The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources says a preliminary examination of Lahaina's most notable historic structures shows the buildings can be rehabilitated.
COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES
Since the Aug. 8 wildfire swept through Lahaina, only the walls remain of the Baldwin Home Museum, the oldest home on the island, built between 1834 and 1835 for missionaries Dwight Baldwin and Charlotte Fowler Baldwin.
COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES
The State Historic Preservation Division team discusses the state of the Seamen’s House and Hospital, a monarchy-era building whose walls are still standing.
COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES
Maui County has placed these signs in front of at least 12 buildings, noting that the structures have been identified for “the highest level of care” and that “access without a cultural monitor is prohibited.”