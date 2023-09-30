comscore Outlook good to restore historic buildings in Lahaina | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Outlook good to restore historic buildings in Lahaina

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.

  • COURTESY DLNR

    The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources says a preliminary examination of Lahaina's most notable historic structures shows the buildings can be rehabilitated.

    Since the Aug. 8 wildfire swept through Lahaina, only the walls remain of the Baldwin Home Museum, the oldest home on the island, built between 1834 and 1835 for missionaries Dwight Baldwin and Charlotte Fowler Baldwin.

    The State Historic Preservation Division team discusses the state of the Seamen’s House and Hospital, a monarchy-era building whose walls are still standing.

    Maui County has placed these signs in front of at least 12 buildings, noting that the structures have been identified for “the highest level of care” and that “access without a cultural monitor is prohibited.”

The team found that many of the stone or masonry commercial buildings on Front Street likely can be restored to the condition they were in before the disaster. Read more

