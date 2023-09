Letuli, White help Kaimuki hold off Kaiser

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Iosefa Letuli passed for a 42-yard touchdown and ran for another score as Kaimuki outlasted Kaiser 20-7 on Friday night at Cougar Stadium.

Letuli’s bomb to Jeremiah White opened the lead to 13 points in the second half, spoiling Kaiser’s homecoming night. Kaimuki improved to 3-2 in OIA Division II play with the crucial win.

It took the usual Bulldogs grit to get through another tough battle. Many of Kaimuki’s players start both ways, and the wheels got wobbly during the second half.

“We always try to keep it positive. We always do good when we keep each other accountable. Coach Reid (Yoshikawa) emphasizes that to us every day,” said Letuli, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior. “This game was very important. It’s a good team win to know we’re still in this.”

Letuli completed 17 of 27 pass attempts for 222 yards with no interceptions, but fumbled twice against a rugged Kaiser defense. The Bulldogs defense kept a lid on Kaiser’s elusive quarterback most of the night. Kaimuki intercepted Sean Connell three times to help overcome three Bulldogs fumbles.

“We feel amazing, honestly. First and foremost, we want to give all the glory and praise to our Lord, Jesus Christ. Without him, none of this would be possible,” said White, who started at safety and finished with four catches for 81 yards. “We wanted to stay consistent and focused for the game. That Kalani game was big emotionally and mentally. This game was just as important.”

Kaimuki edged Kalani 13-12 last week.

Cougars had a two-game win streak against the Bulldogs coming into Friday. They dropped to 3-2 in league play. They played without head coach Tim Seaman, who has an illness.

“The homecoming hoopla takes a lot out of these kids. It’s a matter of swinging it back into the focus of homecoming, which is the game. It’s shooting ourselves in the foot and not getting that lucky bounce,” offensive line coach Pat Samsonas said. “It’s the luck of the bounce and it went with Kaimuki’s side. It’s a long season. We’ve got the regular season and the playoffs, so we’re focusing on next game.”

Kaiser’s defense forced three fumbles, had four sacks and limited Kaimuki to 2.5 yards per carry (92 yards in 37 attempts). The Bulldogs, however, never lost control, leading from start to finish.

Kaimuki’s two-way players lost a step as Connell’s 4-yard touchdown run cut the lead to 14-7 with 8:12 remaining in the third quarter.

Down 14-0 at the half with Connell participating in homecoming court festivities, the Cougars got back in the game on their first series after intermission.

Kaimuki answered with a seven-play, 79-yard drive, overcoming a sack by Teahi Fukumitsu. Letuli found Niutupuivaha Uluave on a key 23-yard pass on third down.

After Letuli connected with Ezekiel Kuiee-Matias for a 24-yard gain, he launched a 42-yard bomb to White for a 20-7 lead with 4:14 to go in the third stanza.

An interception by linebacker/running back Iosua Letuli, younger brother of Iosefa, also stymied Kaiser’s momentum.

Kaiser linebacker Te‘a Nu‘uhiwa-Santos came up with a big hustle play, tracking down Iosefa Letuli on a scramble to force a fumble. His recovery gave Kaiser the ball at its 28-yard line.

Kaiser RBs Jayvien Smith and Brady Kim tore off back-to-back runs of 29 and 22 yards, but Connell fumbled a fourth-down snap and was sacked by Freddy Welly at the Kaimuki 21-yard line with 11:45 remaining.

The Cougars did not get into Bulldogs territory again.

“If things work out right, we could play (Kaimuki) in the playoffs again,” Samsonas said.

Facing a stiff 18 mph headwind, the visiting Bulldogs opened the game with an 11-play, 70-yard scoring march. Iosefa Letuli’s 21-yard completion to White on third down kept the drive alive. Iosua Letuli’s 2-yard touchdown run gave Kaimuki a 7-0 lead.

Kaiser turned the ball over on a fumble during the ensuing kickoff return, but Kaimuki was unable to score again.

The Cougars’ best chance to score came on their next series when Connell spiraled a deep post pass for a potential TD, but it was dropped by wide receiver Nico Scurto.

Kaimuki went to a smashmouth attack with offensive linemen in tight splits and 6-foot-4, 315-pound Harmon Sio as a blocking fullback. The Bulldogs opened the lead to 14-0 on Iosefa Letuli’s 1-yard sneak with 3:03 left in the first half.

Kaimuki limited Kaiser to 74 yards of total offense in the first half.

At Kaiser Stadium

Kaimuki (3-4, 3-2) 7 7 6 0 — 20

Kaiser (3-3, 3-2) 0 0 7 0 — 7

KAIM—Iosua Letuli 2 run (Hinano Kahawai kick)

KAIM—Iosefa Letuli 1 run (Kahawai kick)

KAIS—Sean Connell 4 run (Keagan Lime kick)

KAIM—Jeremiah White 42 pass from Iosefa Letuli (kick failed)

RUSHING—Kaim: Iosua Letuli 10-33, Lukela Hicks 11-33, Iosefa Letuli 13-24, Harmon Sio 2-3, White 2-3. Kais: Dillon Reis 4-7, Keagan Lime 1-1, Jayvien Smith 6-44, Sean Connell 6-(-6), Brady Kim 7-43.

PASSING—Kaim: Iosefa Letuli 17-27-0-222. Kais: Sean Connell 16-29-3-174.