Pearl City 28, Kalaheo 14

Trey Dacoscos threw for 150 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another to lead the undefeated Chargers (6-0, 5-0 OIA Division II) over the Mustangs (2-3, 2-3).

Tiger Ader returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown for the Chargers, who can’t finish worse than a tie for first place in league play.

Waialua 39, McKinley 6

Senior Zayne Kalulu scored on offense and defense and Rayden Wilson had one of three combined interceptions returned for a touchdown to help the Bulldogs (3-4, 2-3 OIA Division II) keep their playoff hopes alive with a victory over the Tigers (0-6, 0-5).

Sophomore quarterback Emery Abilla threw for 186 yards, including a 16-yard TD pass to Jayvie Arellano, and Kalulu returned an interception 74 yards for a score and ran for a 2-yard TD for Waialua.

Makana Williams returned an interception 88 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for McKinley’s only score.

Waipahu 63, Castle 7

Sophomore Elijah Mendoza threw for a school-record 386 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Marauders (3-3, 3-1 OIA) past the Knights (1-4, 0-4) for their third consecutive win after starting the year 0-3.

Eric Stephens caught three passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns and Anieli Teleaai rushed for 68 yards and two TDs in the win.

Mendoza played the whole game at quarterback and threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jhonathan Kekua-Cobb in the final minute with the Marauders already leading 56-7 to set the school record.

Ryder Kapuwai-Mapu caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Nai Kalauokaaea in the final minute of the third quarter for the only score for the Knights.

At Waialua

McKinley (0-6, 0-5) 0 0 0 6 — 6

Waialua (3-4, 2-3) 0 23 13 3 — 39

WAIL—Zayne Kalulu 74 interception return (Makoakai Fierro kick)

WAIL—Jayvie Arellano 16 pass from Emery Abilla (Fierro kick)

WAIL—Fierro 1 run (pass failed)

WAIL—FG Fierro 41

WAIL—Rayden Wilson 25 run (run failed)

WAIL—Kalulu 2 run (Fierro kick)

MCK—Makana Williams 88 interception return (kick failed)

WAIL—FG Fierro 35

RUSHING—McKinley: Mana Lale-Saole 16-59, Fabian Pudja 1-5, Temana Palimoo 1-(minus 1), Jaylan Phan 1-(minus 4). Waialua: Fierro 14-76, Kingston Pascual 12-44, Jace Apau 3-28, Arellano 1-11, Raydan Wilson 3-7, Taylor Calaro 1-5, Kalulu 2-3, Team 2-(minus 7), Abilla 4-(minus 12).

PASSING—McKinley: Pudja 4-18-4-32, Iosua Sefo 2-11-1-5. Waialua: Abilla 14-24-3-186, Fierro 1-1-0-16, Jack Amancio 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—McKinley: Richard Kaneshiro 1-19, Lale-Saole 3-11, John Laroco 1-4, Mana Kaio 1-3.

Waialua: Arellano 6-100, Dayton Gaboya 1-42, Amancio 4-29, Germaine Bagasol 2-20, Ricardo Brincker 2-11.

Waipahu 63, Castle 7

At Waipahu

Castle (1-4, 0-4) 0 0 7 0 — 0

Waipahu (3-3, 3-1) 21 21 7 14 — 63

WAIP—Faafetai Failauga 11 run (Ezekiel Stewart kick)

WAIP—Ezra Nahoopii 6 run (Stewart kick)

WAIP—Eric Stephens 53 pass from Elijah Mendoza (Stewart kick)

WAIP—Tai Aipia-Barrett 74 pass from Mendoza (Stewart kick)

WAIP—Stephens 68 pass from Mendoza (Stewart kick)

WAIP—Jayden Chanel 12 pass from Mendoza (Stewart kick)

WAIP—Anieli Teleaai 1 run (Evan Baptista kick)

CAST—Ryder Kapuwai-Mapu 13 pass from Nai Kalauokaaea (Aztin Pitt kick)

WAIP—Teleaai 3 run (Baptista kick)

WAIP—Jhonathan Kekua-Cobb 22 pass from Mendoza (Baptista kick)

RUSHING—Castle: N. Kalauokaaea 11-48, Trisen Kalauokaaea 1-34, Ezekiel Totten 13-15, Malae Tini 2-6, Blaze Ortiz 1-3. Waipahu: Teleaai 6-68, Failauga 4-22, Zaeden Reyes 2-15, Mark Carino 2-13, Caleb Lauifi 1-7, Ezra Nahoopii 1-6, Cheyne Felipe 1-0, Team 1-(minus 7)

PASSING—Castle: N. Kalauokaaea 9-21-2-90. Waipahu: Mendoza 17-21-0-386, Chanel 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Castle: T. Kalauokaaea 2-53, Kapuwai-Mapu 1-13, Benjamin Domingo 1-12, Logan Thompson 2-6, Sebastian Weeks-Lapinad 1-5, Totten 2-1. Waipahu: Stephens 3-129, Aipia-Barrett 4-118, Chanel 4-53, Kekua-Cobb 2-45, Chazen Rodillas-Vesido 2-32, Failauga 1-9, Reyes 1-0.

Roosevelt 28, Kalani 7

At Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium

Kalani (3-3, 2-3) 7 0 0 0 — 7

Roosevelt (4-3, 3-2) 7 7 7 7 — 28

KALN—Sonny Iaea 1 run (Ryan Bulseco kick)

ROOS—Keawe Davis 26 pass from Ioane Kamanao (Journey DePeralta kick)

ROOS—Dayten Tilton 33 pass from Kamanao (DePeralta kick)

ROOS—Wiliama Aarona 40 pass from Kamanao (DePeralta kick)

ROOS—Taimane Souza-Fautanu 7 run (DePeralta kick)

RUSHING—Kalani: Iaea 24-80, Kynan McCartney 12-47, Duke Corso 1-(minus 9). Roosevelt: Kamanao 10-27, Kaleikaumaka Akiona 14-54, Drayzon Kaneshiro 3-12, Souza-Fautanu 3-(minus 9).

PASSING—Kalani: McCartney 12-29-0-106. Roosevelt: Kamanao 18-28-0-282.

RECEIVING—Kalani: Silas Tina-Soberano 3-49, Kai Kobayashi 4-44, Iaea 4-16, Jonah Viemes 1-6, Laakea Nishimoto 1-2, Brennan Takara 1-(minus 2). Roosevelt: Davis 6-82, Jahsaiah Souza-Armstead 6-78, Souza-Fautanu 3-64, Aarona 1-40, Tilton 1-33, Akiona 1-16.

At Bino Neves Stadium

Kalaheo (2-3, 2-3) 7 0 0 7 — 14

Pearl City (6-0, 5-0) 0 14 7 7 — 28

KALH—Zayden Napulou 50 pass from Jude Weber (Reilly Campbell kick)

PC—Javian Mizuno 2 pass from Trey Dacoscos (Kahai Chang kick)

PC—Dacoscos 12 run (Chang kick)

PC—Tiger Ader 59 interception return (Chang kick)

KALH—Marcus Sasaki 2 run (Campbell kick)

PC—Shaeden Talo 6 run (Chang kick)

RUSHING—Pearl City: Bobby Best 2-30, Talo 4-11, Trey Dacoscos 4-6, Lennon Elder 1-6, Shaedyn Quemado 3-3, Derek Kusano 1-(minus 4). Kalaheo: Sasaki 23-85, Kamalu Anoba-Jordan 1-(minus 1), Weber 3-(minus 5).

PASSING—Pearl City: Dacoscos 20-32-1-150. Kalaheo: Weber 12-30-3-202.

RECEIVING—Pearl City: Talo 3-45, Keaton Tomas 3-24, Kusano 4-22, Mizuno 3-21, Tayvon Ching-Harrell 2-19, Tobias Vazquez 1-10, Best 1-9, Koalii Torres 1-5, Quemado 1-(minus 1), Elder 1-(minus 4). Kalaheo: Napulou 4-89, Sasaki 1-56, Jeremyah Toilolo 2-23, Anoba-Jordan 3-23, Chance Baqui 1-11.

