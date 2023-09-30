comscore Plunkett’s 5 TD passes lift Leilehua to homecoming victory | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Plunkett’s 5 TD passes lift Leilehua to homecoming victory

  • By Jerry Campany jcampany@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  The Nanakuli Golden Hawks listened to the anthems before taking on the Leilehua Mules on Friday night.

    JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Nanakuli Golden Hawks listened to the anthems before taking on the Leilehua Mules on Friday night.

  The Leilehua Mules ran onto the field before their homecoming game against the Nanakuli Hawks on Friday night.

    JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Leilehua Mules ran onto the field before their homecoming game against the Nanakuli Hawks on Friday night.

Leilehua shook off recent blowouts to Open Division powers and wiped out Nanakuli 48-28 in front of a homecoming crowd at Hugh Yoshida Stadium on Friday night. Read more

