SUMMERLIN, NEV. >> Early in the Hawaii football team’s sweltering practice at Fertitta Field, a pre-recorded announcement blared: “Period 2, ride or die.”

Ride or die, a skin-deep phrase tattooed on special teams coordinator Thomas Sheffield, is both a notice of kickoff drills and a hyperbolic description of the Rainbow Warriors’ situation.

“It’s a must-win game for us,” said head coach Timmy Chang, whose Warriors play UNLV today at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro said: “It’s a conference game, a rivalry game. There are a lot of ties between the two programs in regards to the communities. … It’s a big one for us.”

After going 2-3 in nonconference games, the Warriors will reset for this Mountain West opener. This year, the MWC scrapped the divisional format and instead will pair the two teams with the best winning percentages in league play in the championship game.

“It’s a new season,” Yoro said. “Now all these things really count in regards to the Mountain West standings. This can really propel us into the rest of the season.”

After absorbing several injuries, the Warriors are relatively healthy. Running back Tylan Hines, who has missed two games because of an ailment, appears to be ready to join the rotation. Last week, power back Landon Sims was back in the lineup after being held out two games. Wideout Chuuky Hines also has healed from an ailment and is available as a receiver and kickoff returner.

The Warriors are hopeful for improved health on defense. Cornerback Virdel Edwards II, who did not play last week, might be back in the lineup. Edwards and cornerback/returner Cam Stone have drawn interest from NFL scouts who attended Friday’s practice. Jalen Smith is projected as the third player to start at weak-side linebacker this season. Yoro said the Warriors’ health situation is evoking little sympathy.

“Football doesn’t care,” Yoro said. “UNLV doesn’t care. We’re a little banged up, but we have guys we believe can come in and are ready to play once they’re given their opportunity. It’s the next-man-up mentality, and we’ll cut it loose on Saturday.”

Chang added: “We’re all in right now.”

UNLV also is sorting through a key health issue. Two weeks ago against Vanderbilt, quarterback Doug Brumfield departed after being hit three times in a five-play sequence. He also did not play the following week against UTEP. Jayden Maiava, who played at Kaimuki High as a junior, threw for 190 yards and was not intercepted in last week’s start. Brumfield reportedly practiced this week.

“This game is huge,” UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard said. “The (Mountain West) championship is our goal. To get to the championship, we have to start 1-0. Hawaii’s a really good team. They’re impressive. It’s going to be a hard-fought battle. It’s going to be a fun game. But we’ve got to start 1-0. That’s our plan.”