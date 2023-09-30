Scoreboard – Sept. 30, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

AIR RIFLERY

OIA East: Castle at Kahuku; Kalaheo at Kalani; Roosevelt at Kailua; Kaiser at Kaimuki. Matches start at 9 a.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Campbell; Pearl City at Waialua; Nanakuli at Waipahu; Kapolei at Waianae. Matches start at 9 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

College men and women: Hawaii Hilo Invitational, 7 a.m. at Naniloa Golf Course.

OIA: Kalani Invitational, 3 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

FOOTBALL

OIA DI/Open: Kailua at Radford, 5 p.m.; Mililani at Waianae, 6:30 p.m. Kahuku at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Open: Punahou vs. Saint Louis at Farrington, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II: Kamehameha I-AA at Punahou I-AA, 3 p.m.

KAYAKING

ILH: Sprint races, boys at 9:20 a.m.; girls at 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Canal.

SOFT TENNIS

OIA: Team Championships, 9 a.m. at Mililani.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Le Jardin at Damien, 11 a.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Hanalani, 11:30 a.m.; Sacred Hearts at ‘Iolani, 11:30 a.m.; Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 1 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 1 p.m.; Punahou II vs. University High, 2:30 p.m. at Sacred Hearts.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, ‘Iolani vs. Punahou, 3 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Le Jardin, 4 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 5 p.m. Games at Punahou.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Big West women: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium

BULLETIN BOARD

RUNNING

Honolulu Marathon Clinic’s 50th Annual Turkey Trot. At Kapiolani Park on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 7 a.m. Races: 10-mile predict your time run, 10K run, 5K run/walk, 1.8-mile fun run/walk. Fees range from $20 to $40 with discounts for additional family members. Prices increase after Oct. 31. Race day check-in/late entry at 6 a.m. at Kapiolani Park Bandstand. For more information: go to https://runsignup. com/Race/HI/Honolulu/TurkeyTrot10 Milerand5KRunWalk or call 808-295-4134.