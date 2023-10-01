comscore Column: Gather will to fix our broken legislative process | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Gather will to fix our broken legislative process

  • By Brodie Lockard and Sergio Alcubilla
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTOS Brodie Lockard and Sergio Alcubilla

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    Brodie Lockard and Sergio Alcubilla

Anyone who has followed a bill through Hawaii’s Legislature knows that the process is crying out for major improvements. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Aloha nō kahi keiki ‘ike ‘ole i ka helu pūnaewele

Scroll Up