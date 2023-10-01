Letter: Diversify economy beyond tourism

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Some are concerned that tourism on the west side of Maui is reopening too quickly, while others wish it would have already resumed. There are also calls for managed tourism. All of these perspectives raise valid points and concerns.

But because tourism remains the overwhelming economic engine of Hawaii, the ways to move forward in Maui and for the state overall are extremely limited. Economic diversification is badly needed. This has been a topic of discussion for a long time. Some progress has been made, but it has been in fits and starts, and still cannot compete with tourism.

Several things need to happen to move diversification along, including, but not limited to, revisiting and revising policies that discourage doing business in Hawaii, a variety of creative supports to encourage new businesses and industries (particularly those that are homegrown), less talk and more doing (the topic has been studied already multiple times), and providing free or low-cost training programs and college degrees starting now so residents can fill the jobs needed for these new businesses.

We need to make an investment in economic diversification now so we have a more stable future for Hawaii, one that does not rely nearly solely or predominantly on tourism. This will also allow for controlled tourism for all people, not just those who can afford to pay high prices for luxury hotels and goods.

Violet E. Horvath

Nuuanu

