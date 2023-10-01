comscore Letter: Let Board of Water Supply customers track water usage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Let Board of Water Supply customers track water usage

  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) is on track to enact rate hikes effective Jan. 1, 2024, that will result in most single- family residential customers enduring a rate increase anywhere between 67% and 84% by July 2028. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Misplaced priorities led to Maui wildfires

Scroll Up