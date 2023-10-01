Letter: Let Board of Water Supply customers track water usage

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) is on track to enact rate hikes effective Jan. 1, 2024, that will result in most single- family residential customers enduring a rate increase anywhere between 67% and 84% by July 2028. Read more

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) is on track to enact rate hikes effective Jan. 1, 2024, that will result in most single- family residential customers enduring a rate increase anywhere between 67% and 84% by July 2028. The monthly meter charge alone will increase 67%.

BWS cites inflation of 21% over the course of the current five-year rate period (2018-23) among their justifications, along with Red Hill and COVID-19. BWS prohibits emplacement of customer- owned smart devices on meters, which would help reduce monthly usage rates.

Being solely funded by ratepayers explains the why behind this mindset. The more we use, the more revenue BWS generates. This mindset needs to adjust in an era of water shortages. Encouraging customer use of smart devices to reduce monthly water use would benefit consumers and the planet. The BWS board of directors needs to get BWS on board with that program.

Paul Casey

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter