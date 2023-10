Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Practical Policy Institute (PPI), with an Air Force meteorologist co-author, has once again tried to refute widespread scientific agreement on the causes of climate change, while also offering a false choice between a renewable energy, net-zero future for Hawaii versus “preparation for weather change.” Read more

The Practical Policy Institute (PPI), with an Air Force meteorologist co-author, has once again tried to refute widespread scientific agreement on the causes of climate change, while also offering a false choice between a renewable energy, net-zero future for Hawaii versus “preparation for weather change” (“Don’t blame climate change on fires,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Sept. 24).

First, an easy search of credible, objective sources (such as nasa.gov) shows that burning fossil fuels is the main contributor to planetary warming. Another source from Cornell University shows that in a survey of 88,125 peer-reviewed, climate- related studies, “over 99% agree that climate change is mainly caused by humans.” Nevertheless, PPI persists.

Second, according to NBC News, an Air Force general predicted earlier this year that a war with China could happen as early as 2025. Wouldn’t it be more practical to prepare for potential disruptions of imports to Hawaii (i.e., fossil fuels) by developing our own independent, renewable energy infrastructure?

John Kale Cheever

Waialae Iki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter