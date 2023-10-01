Letter: PPV streaming for UH football games

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The number of cable TV subscribers in the U.S. has dropped every year since 2016, while the number of streaming service subscribers has steadily increased.

My children rely solely on streaming services and I, too, have switched and “cut the cable.” So it is hard to understand why the University of Hawaii does not offer its pay-per-view football games via a streaming service, since it’s leaving more and more people without an option to see the games, leaving money on the table. I’m aware that non-PPV games are shown on streaming services, so it’s just the PPV games that are a concern.

I recall writing a letter to The Honolulu Advertiser years ago, asking why UH was still broadcasting its games in standard definition when high school games had switched to high- definition technology. Soon after, UH made the move to hi-def.

Here’s hoping that another letter will incentivize the powers that be to get with the program once again. And if unbeknownst to me PPV football games are available via a streaming service, then making that more widely known would seem appropriate.

Richard Eber

Kailua

