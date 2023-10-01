comscore Editorial: Waianae Coast needs healing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Waianae Coast needs healing

The Waianae Coast has a violent crime problem. Worse, it has a violent crime problem erupting among teens and young adults who are wielding deadly guns, which appear to be plentiful and easily available. Read more

