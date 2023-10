Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After a three-year hiatus, the Cherry Blossom Cabaret under director Violetta Beretta will present two burlesque shows for The 9th Annual Hawaii Burlesque Festival & Revue.

“Pasties Across the Pae‘aina” on Friday and “Stars of the Islands: Hawaii’s Best of Burlesque!” on Saturday will liven the stage at 7 p.m. in the Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art. A cocktail reception at 6 p.m. both nights includes pre-show entertainment by Volary Aerial Burlesque.

In addition to the Cherry Blossom Cabaret, performers include Bunny Pistol, Cabaret & Cocktails and ChiChi Roniz. Hunter Down and Tita Titsling will emcee.

Tickets run $55 to $85; a two-day festival pass is $150. Purchase tickets at 808ne.ws/burlesquefest.