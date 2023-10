Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Buddhist scholar and author Vanessa Sasson will discuss her latest novel, “The Gathering, A Story of the First Buddhist Women,” on Oct. 8.

Sasson’s book explores women’s pursuit of ordination in early Buddhism. The free hourlong event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. George Tanabe, UH emeritus professor of religion, will moderate.

Sasson is a professor and scholar of religious studies at Marianopolis College in Westmount, Quebec.

Richardson Law School is at 2515 Dole St. Admission is limited to 120 people; register at 808ne.ws/buddhistwomen. Quarry parking is free.