Jesuit brother’s lecture at Chaminade delves into science, religion

Chaminade University will host a free lecture Oct. 8 by Brother Guy Consolmagno, titled “God’s Mechanics: How Scientists and Engineers Make Sense of Religion.” It runs 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Chaminade University.

Consolmagno published a book in 2010 with the same title. He has a doctorate in planetary science from the University of Arizona and is the director of the Vatican Observatory and president of the Vatican Observatory Foundation.

Along with more than 200 scientific publications, he has published several other books, including “Turn Left at Orion” (with Dan Davis) and “Would You Baptize an Extraterrestrial?” (with Paul Mueller).

The university is at 3140 Waialae Ave. Registration is encouraged but not required. Parking is free. The lecture can also be viewed online. For information, go to 808ne.ws/Consolmagno.