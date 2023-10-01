comscore Jesuit brother’s lecture at Chaminade delves into science, religion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Jesuit brother’s lecture at Chaminade delves into science, religion

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.

Chaminade University will host a free lecture Oct. 8 by Brother Guy Consolmagno, titled “God’s Mechanics: How Scientists and Engineers Make Sense of Religion.” It runs 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Chaminade University. Read more

