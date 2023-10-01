comscore Maui fire resonates in art selected for annual show | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui fire resonates in art selected for annual show

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  V. Lee Cabanilla's sculpture "Laka and the Fire" is carved out of salvaged koa.

    V. Lee Cabanilla’s sculpture “Laka and the Fire” is carved out of salvaged koa.

  Maui artist Brooke Auchincloss' vase, "Unfired," features a black branch evoking a single charred tree left behind by fire.

    Maui artist Brooke Auchincloss’ vase, “Unfired,” features a black branch evoking a single charred tree left behind by fire.

V. Lee Cabanilla, an acclaimed woodworker on Lanai, refers to his latest creation as “she” and “her.” That’s because the work is a sculpture of the Hawaii goddess Laka. Read more

