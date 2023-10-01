comscore New Iam Tongi song leaves fans guessing about ‘Kiki’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Features

New Iam Tongi song leaves fans guessing about ‘Kiki’

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • COURTESY RICK BARTALINI “American Idol” winner Iam Tongi recently released a new song, “Why Kiki?”. He will be performing at Blaisdell Arena and at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in December.

    COURTESY RICK BARTALINI

    “American Idol” winner Iam Tongi recently released a new song, “Why Kiki?”. He will be performing at Blaisdell Arena and at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in December.

The music video is a gorgeous celebration of Oahu’s beautiful scenery. Read more

Previous Story
Relocated craft fair kept ‘pulse’ of Maui going

Scroll Up