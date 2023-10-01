New Iam Tongi song leaves fans guessing about ‘Kiki’
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:48 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY RICK BARTALINI
“American Idol” winner Iam Tongi recently released a new song, “Why Kiki?”. He will be performing at Blaisdell Arena and at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in December.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree