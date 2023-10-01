comscore Hawaii lawmakers, citing disaster relief funds, support stopgap funding measure | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii lawmakers, citing disaster relief funds, support stopgap funding measure

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  This image from U.S. Senate video shows the vote total, 88-9, on a temporary funding bill in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Saturday.

    This image from U.S. Senate video shows the vote total, 88-9, on a temporary funding bill in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Saturday.

The legislation approved by Congress late Saturday funds the government until Nov. 17. Read more

