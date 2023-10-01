Hawaii lawmakers, citing disaster relief funds, support stopgap funding measure
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:46 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
SENATE TELEVISION VIA AP
This image from U.S. Senate video shows the vote total, 88-9, on a temporary funding bill in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree